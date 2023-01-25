Paris Hilton Announces The Surprise Arrival Of Her First Child
Paris Hilton has embarked on an exciting new chapter. The socialite and businesswoman has been happily married to her husband, Carter Reum, for over a year now. They announced their engagement on Hilton's 40th birthday in February 2021 after more than just a year of dating. Per People, Reum is a venture capitalist and author who's a longtime family friend of the Hiltons. He and the hotel heiress had reportedly known each other for more than 15 years when their relationship turned romantic.
"I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match, and I just feel so safe," Hilton said on "The Bellas Podcast" of Reum and her married life. "I finally have my home, and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids." She added that the couple has wanted to start a family since the early days of their relationship, noting that they would love to have twins. "That would be amazing," the "Stars Are Blind" singer said. "We want like three or four. ... I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both. But whatever happens, happens." Now, congratulations are in order for the reality star and her husband after Hilton announced the surprising arrival of their first child on social media.
Paris Hilton introduces her baby boy
Paris Hilton is now a mom! The heiress and media personality announced on January 24 that she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child together. Taking to Instagram, Hilton shared a close-up photo of her newborn baby gripping her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words," she captioned the adorable shot. Later, Hilton confirmed to People that she and Reum welcomed their son via surrogate. "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she said. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."
Per the outlet, Hilton and Reum kicked off their IVF journey in 2020, after the COVID-19 Pandemic put a pause on the reality star's busy schedule. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting," she explained of her ambitions. However, Hilton and Reum made the most out of their time together before jumping into parenthood, saying, "We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix." She adds, "So, now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023." Congratulations to Paris and Carter on their new bundle of joy!