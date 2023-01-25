Paris Hilton Announces The Surprise Arrival Of Her First Child

Paris Hilton has embarked on an exciting new chapter. The socialite and businesswoman has been happily married to her husband, Carter Reum, for over a year now. They announced their engagement on Hilton's 40th birthday in February 2021 after more than just a year of dating. Per People, Reum is a venture capitalist and author who's a longtime family friend of the Hiltons. He and the hotel heiress had reportedly known each other for more than 15 years when their relationship turned romantic.

"I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match, and I just feel so safe," Hilton said on "The Bellas Podcast" of Reum and her married life. "I finally have my home, and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids." She added that the couple has wanted to start a family since the early days of their relationship, noting that they would love to have twins. "That would be amazing," the "Stars Are Blind" singer said. "We want like three or four. ... I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both. But whatever happens, happens." Now, congratulations are in order for the reality star and her husband after Hilton announced the surprising arrival of their first child on social media.