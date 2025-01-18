Celebrities' Most Gut-Wrenching Reactions To The CA Wildfires

On January 12 it was confirmed that Joshua Jackson lost the home he both grew up in and was currently raising his daughter in to the wildfires. The "Dawson's Creek" star told People, "First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are okay ... My daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely." However, the childhood home he grew up in and bought back from the man who had since purchased it did not make it. "Sadly my beautiful home did not survive the fires," he continued.

Jackson shares his daughter with his ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, and he wanted to raise her in that particular house for sentimental reasons. "I bought this house for my daughter," he said on an Instagram Live. He first dreamed that his daughter would see a happy marriage while growing up, but after his relationship crumbled, Jackson had to pivot his expectations. "But what I've realized in this last year is I never got to experience the love of a father. And I'm getting to experience it now. And that's what this house is for," he said. His daughter was even living in the room he grew up in as a child, which makes the loss of their home all the more devastating.