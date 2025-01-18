Ben Affleck And J. Lo's Reactions To CA Wildfires Might Raise Eyebrows

After the meteoric rise and fall of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as a couple, it appeared the dust had settled and the two were finally ready to go their separate ways. With their painful second divorce behind them, Affleck was on the mend by fully embodying his singledom and Lopez was ramping up her scandalous styles to get back out in the dating pool. But there's nothing like a tragedy to bring an old flame back into your life — and possibly prove why you were both meant to be. As the wildfires ravage Los Angeles, both Affleck and Lopez have been handling the tragedy in different ways that might rub some the wrong way.

When the "Good Will Hunting" star was forced to evacuate his rental home on January 7, Affleck chose to understandably seek refuge with his other ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. He, Garner, and their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, all hunkered down for a few days. However, this didn't stop Affleck from causing a scene with law enforcement guarding his house and neighborhood. To be fair, this is a stressful situation and emotions are high.

As for Lopez, she reportedly reached out to her ex-husband, with a source telling Page Six that the "Let's Get Loud" singer has been in "regular contact" with Affleck, inquiring about the safety of him and his children. Diehard fans will know how close Lopez is with the actor's brood.