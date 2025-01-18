Ben Affleck And J. Lo's Reactions To CA Wildfires Might Raise Eyebrows
After the meteoric rise and fall of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as a couple, it appeared the dust had settled and the two were finally ready to go their separate ways. With their painful second divorce behind them, Affleck was on the mend by fully embodying his singledom and Lopez was ramping up her scandalous styles to get back out in the dating pool. But there's nothing like a tragedy to bring an old flame back into your life — and possibly prove why you were both meant to be. As the wildfires ravage Los Angeles, both Affleck and Lopez have been handling the tragedy in different ways that might rub some the wrong way.
When the "Good Will Hunting" star was forced to evacuate his rental home on January 7, Affleck chose to understandably seek refuge with his other ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. He, Garner, and their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, all hunkered down for a few days. However, this didn't stop Affleck from causing a scene with law enforcement guarding his house and neighborhood. To be fair, this is a stressful situation and emotions are high.
As for Lopez, she reportedly reached out to her ex-husband, with a source telling Page Six that the "Let's Get Loud" singer has been in "regular contact" with Affleck, inquiring about the safety of him and his children. Diehard fans will know how close Lopez is with the actor's brood.
Ben Affleck has been picking fights while J. Lo picks through her closet
The fires swallowing Los Angeles not only caused Ben Affleck to have to evacuate, but the feds also stopped by the actor's house. Per Page Six, the FBI in the area looking for any CCTV footage of a drone that was responsible for damaging some firefighting equipment. However, Affleck was seen arguing with local LAPD officials who were stationed outside his home as well just two days later. An irritated Affleck was spotted having a back-and-forth with police stationed outside his home due to neighbors requesting private security during the fires. Even though the evacuation order was still in place, officials did allow Affleck to enter his home, which is thankfully still standing.
Jennifer Lopez is taking a different approach — she's rummaging through her old clothes to donate. According to the Daily Mail, Lopez is showing off her lavish lifestyle all the while doing some good. Citing an inside source, the outlet noted that the "Hustlers" actor "took clothing out of her very own closet and her massive storage unit and packed it up in boxes and put it on a truck." Most of the items were practical — pants, sweatshirts, shoes — but some of what she donated did include samples from her own personal makeup line. Some might think it's a little questionable to throw in personal products in the lot. But hey — who is to judge in a time like this? We're just glad the exes (and their loved ones) are safe.