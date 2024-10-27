Did J.Lo's Lavish Lifestyle Affect Her Short Marriage To Ben Affleck? Here's What We Know

Jennifer Lopez has been through four public divorces over the course of her decades-long time in the spotlight. Of course, her marriage to fellow A-lister Ben Affleck has been the most controversial and is one fans are most intrigued by. The two were briefly engaged in 2002 and married 20 years later in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, followed by a second wedding at Affleck's Georgia home. However, the pair called it quits in 2024, just two years into their marriage. Sources informed Page Six that Bennifer experienced marital troubles during their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy, as Affleck became increasingly annoyed by the constant presence of paparazzi. "She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around," an insider said, adding, "They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life."

Lopez's fame aside, it's been said that her extravagant lifestyle may have also contributed to her divorce from Affleck, whose net worth is significantly less than the "Let's Get Loud" artist's. Author and matchmaker Amy Laurent explained to Fox News Digital how Lopez's financial status and spending habits might make it more difficult for her to maintain a relationship compared to her peers. "Celebrities, in general, are in very unique circumstances [and] face much greater challenges in finding love [than us regular folks]," Laurent began. For megastars like Lopez, who lead glamorous lives, however, the stakes are even higher. With an astounding net worth estimated at around $400 million, the quest for finding the right partner can be very tricky. "Jennifer Lopez is a powerhouse who leads a life far different from most of us," Laurent stressed during the interview.