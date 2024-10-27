Did J.Lo's Lavish Lifestyle Affect Her Short Marriage To Ben Affleck? Here's What We Know
Jennifer Lopez has been through four public divorces over the course of her decades-long time in the spotlight. Of course, her marriage to fellow A-lister Ben Affleck has been the most controversial and is one fans are most intrigued by. The two were briefly engaged in 2002 and married 20 years later in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, followed by a second wedding at Affleck's Georgia home. However, the pair called it quits in 2024, just two years into their marriage. Sources informed Page Six that Bennifer experienced marital troubles during their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy, as Affleck became increasingly annoyed by the constant presence of paparazzi. "She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around," an insider said, adding, "They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life."
Lopez's fame aside, it's been said that her extravagant lifestyle may have also contributed to her divorce from Affleck, whose net worth is significantly less than the "Let's Get Loud" artist's. Author and matchmaker Amy Laurent explained to Fox News Digital how Lopez's financial status and spending habits might make it more difficult for her to maintain a relationship compared to her peers. "Celebrities, in general, are in very unique circumstances [and] face much greater challenges in finding love [than us regular folks]," Laurent began. For megastars like Lopez, who lead glamorous lives, however, the stakes are even higher. With an astounding net worth estimated at around $400 million, the quest for finding the right partner can be very tricky. "Jennifer Lopez is a powerhouse who leads a life far different from most of us," Laurent stressed during the interview.
Jennifer Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck may end up costing her big
It looks like J.Lo's divorce from Ben Affleck could hit her hard — financially, that is — since the pair skipped out on a prenup before tying the knot in 2022. How exactly this will affect Lopez's spending habits remains to be seen, but experts agree that Bennifer's divorce could become complicated and messy. "They had no prenup, which complicates things, and what's at stake are the assets they acquired together during their marriage," an insider dished to In Touch Weekly. That reportedly includes the Beverly Hills mansion the exes listed for $68 million following their split, which Lopez hopes to regain after investing a significant sum in its purchasing and renovation. Another told the outlet that Lopez is willing to fight Affleck in order to keep her share of the assets. "She already feels so screwed over by Ben. Writing him a massive check is just the final insult, and it's not something she's going to just hand over," the confidante explained. "It's become very clear now that there's no getting out of paying Ben half of what she made during their marriage, which is obviously not sitting well with her."
However, after the two were spotted together in September 2024, People reported that Lopez and Affleck are working together to resolve the financial aspects of their divorce amicably. A close source revealed that Lopez is prioritizing her kids' well-being ahead of her own interests. "A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn't want to be selfish about it," the insider stressed, adding, "Happy kids are her priority."