The Inside Story Of Jennifer Lopez's Four Divorces

Jennifer Lopez has been engaged six times — twice to actor Ben Affleck — and married four times. Although the singer's turbulent love life has unfolded publicly, she is still romantic at heart. Lopez told reporters in 2014 (via USA Today), "You know, I've always believed in that institution [marriage]. I believe in it, but it is difficult. I've had my challenges, but at the same time I believe in love, and I think that is the main thing."

Lopez has been divorced thrice, and at the time of writing, has filed for divorce from Affleck. The pair has one of the most erratic love stories in Hollywood. In 2021, fans warmly received news of their rekindled relationship after a years-long hiatus, and over three years later, news of their looming divorce elicited both sad and humorous reactions.

Nicki Swift spoke exclusively to divorce attorney Renee Bauer, the founder of Happy Even After Family Law, who helped us unpack Lopez's journey from the first time she walked down the aisle. Were there any patterns the public missed out on? Are there any lessons she may have gotten from her experiences? Bauer, who has handled divorce cases for 20 years, first explained that the truth about any divorce lies with those involved. "No one is going to really know the cause except for the couple," Bauer told Nicki Swift. "And even then, the couple usually has two different versions of their perception of what happened."