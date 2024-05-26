The Messiest Parts Of Jennifer Lopez's Divorce From Cris Judd

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd's happily ever after lasted just nine months. In June 2002, the pair quietly split, news that shocked the public and loved ones alike. "They looked very close," a friend told CNN, referring to a party attended by Lopez and Judd just a day earlier. "They were very warm and affectionate. Nobody sensed anything was wrong." The situation got even more confusing when Lopez was seen packing on the PDA with Ben Affleck the following month before she even filed for divorce.

Lopez's second marriage ended nearly as fast as it started. She met Judd in late 2000when he worked as a backup dancer on the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" music video. The couple took their relationship to the next level just months into it, with Judd getting down on one knee in June 2001. Three months later, they were a married couple. That's when Judd got a real taste of what his life was about to become. "[Our wedding] was a circus. I think several people got arrested trying to climb up a mountain... trying to sneak in. We actually rented the airspace," he told Us Weekly in 2014.

A dancer and choreographer with virtually no prior media experience, Judd struggled with this new reality. "You know it's very tough," he said. "Our privacy is breached. You're no longer a normal person." But it was all the talk about Lopez and Affleck's relationship that made the divorce messier than it needed to be.