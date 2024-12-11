The Transformation Of Sabrina Carpenter From Child Star To 25 Years Old

Before she became a star, Sabrina Carpenter spent her time emulating her favorite childhood pop stars. Carpenter grew up in the small town of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, and spent time on YouTube covering songs by Taylor Swift, Vanessa Carlton, and Christina Aguilera as she honed her own voice. She admitted to having girl crushes on some of her now contemporaries like Swift and Ariana Grande, having even adorned her childhood bedroom walls with their posters.

The entertainer's family encouraged their daughter's dreams. Carpenter's father even built her a custom-made recording studio in their basement when the singer was just 10 years old. "That's where I really found comfort in a creative space," she once told Marie Claire.

The "Espresso" songstress was never one to back away from her aspirations. She spent the majority of her childhood pursuing the path of pop stardom, something she says has always been a part of her. "I was that kid who never had a back-up plan, and just knew the one thing that I always wanted to do," she explained to the Student Pocket Guide.