Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Knew

Sabrina Carpenter's got this one boy who won't stop calling — and that boy is none other than Barry Keoghan. Since late 2023, this unexpected pairing has been the talk of the town, and fans are absolutely living for it. Fresh off his "Saltburn" fame and with Carpenter securing her spot as the Main Pop Girl of the year, it's no shocker that the world is obsessing over the pairing. The one thing that's flying under the radar, though, is that they've got nearly a decade between them.

Their romance reportedly began in late 2023 after they met at a Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week (naturally). Soon after, they were spotted on dates all over Los Angeles, but neither made any effort to confirm the rumors. That is, until February 2024, when they were caught cozying up at W Magazine's Grammys after-party, according to E! News. Not long after, Keoghan flew all the way to Singapore to cheer Carpenter on as she opened for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour." They still hadn't said a word about their relationship, but by the time they posed together at the 2024 Met Gala, it was clear they were more than just friends. And if that wasn't enough, Keoghan was the star in Carpenter's "Please, Please, Please" music video, sealing the deal in front of the cameras.

Of course, breakup rumors have already hit them early on in their romance, and we can't help but speculate if it's due to their age gap. Keoghan's a 1992 baby, while Carpenter was born in 1999. Then again, a seven-year difference might be a dealbreaker for some, but apparently not for these two. If anything, they're showing us all that age is just a number — at least for now.