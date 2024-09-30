Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Knew
Sabrina Carpenter's got this one boy who won't stop calling — and that boy is none other than Barry Keoghan. Since late 2023, this unexpected pairing has been the talk of the town, and fans are absolutely living for it. Fresh off his "Saltburn" fame and with Carpenter securing her spot as the Main Pop Girl of the year, it's no shocker that the world is obsessing over the pairing. The one thing that's flying under the radar, though, is that they've got nearly a decade between them.
Their romance reportedly began in late 2023 after they met at a Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week (naturally). Soon after, they were spotted on dates all over Los Angeles, but neither made any effort to confirm the rumors. That is, until February 2024, when they were caught cozying up at W Magazine's Grammys after-party, according to E! News. Not long after, Keoghan flew all the way to Singapore to cheer Carpenter on as she opened for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour." They still hadn't said a word about their relationship, but by the time they posed together at the 2024 Met Gala, it was clear they were more than just friends. And if that wasn't enough, Keoghan was the star in Carpenter's "Please, Please, Please" music video, sealing the deal in front of the cameras.
Of course, breakup rumors have already hit them early on in their romance, and we can't help but speculate if it's due to their age gap. Keoghan's a 1992 baby, while Carpenter was born in 1999. Then again, a seven-year difference might be a dealbreaker for some, but apparently not for these two. If anything, they're showing us all that age is just a number — at least for now.
They don't seem to mind their 7-year age gap
If Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are at all bothered by their nearly decade-long age gap, they sure aren't letting it show. The two seem more head-over-heels than ever, and they've made it pretty obvious they can't get enough of each other. While they've been careful not to spill too much about their romance, Carpenter couldn't resist dropping a few hints in a Rolling Stone interview, practically gushing over how happy she is with Keoghan — and casually mentioning that he's been the muse in more than a few of her songs.
"The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that's what you do," the singer dished. "Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can't be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That's something that comes with the territory." Meanwhile, Keoghan has been behaving like the biggest Carpenter fan ever (as he should) — from proudly sporting a friendship bracelet with her name on it to willingly standing in the crowd at her shows, he's not exactly hiding his feelings. He even took to Instagram to shout out his favorite song from her album, telling everyone, "BAD CHEM my fave just sayin m'darlin. Tap that link lads!!"
Coincidentally (or not), the song features lyrics like, "I was in a sheer dress the day that we met," and "Who's the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?" — a not-so-subtle nod to their Paris Fashion Week meet-cute. Looks like that age gap is the least of their worries, indeed!