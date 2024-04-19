Inside Each Of Taylor Swift's Eras

She may have once been known for the teardrops on her guitar, but Taylor Swift doesn't have too much to cry about nowadays. After all, the small-town girl who launched her career with the hit song "Tim McGraw" nearly two decades ago has become one of the richest and most successful pop stars in the world. Many love her, some may hate on her, but just about everyone knows her name.

While the "Fearless" singer first debuted as a country singer, she has continued to reinvent herself in her lengthy career, delving into country-pop, pop, indie-folk, and electro-pop styles without ever losing her loyal fanbase. Instead, she has only cemented her status as a force to be reckoned with. She's the only artist to have ever won four album of the year Grammy Awards, and at 34 years old joined the ranks of the Forbes World's Billionaires List.

Many have likened Swift's genre-changing albums and musical evolution as an artist to her ever-changing "eras," something she capitalized on when she launched her Eras Tour in 2023. The tour was a highly-grossing global trek across the world that nodded to Swift's changing styles across her career, celebrated by her friendship-bracelet-wearing Swifties. From country bumpkin to tearful poet — here's a look inside each of the singer's eras.