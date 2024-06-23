Sabrina Carpenter Looks So Different Without Makeup On

Sabrina Carpenter is one of the most popular "it girls" of the 2020s.

Between her acting work and singing career, which has seen her release fun, gossipy tracks like "Skin" and also open up for Taylor Swift on tour, there isn't much she can't do. She's also a fashion darling who loves to play around with makeup and hair. Whether she's performing on stage or dazzling photographers on the red carpet, she often embraces '60s-inspired curls, bold eye shadow, and pink, highlighted cheeks. During an interview with PS, Carpenter's makeup artist, Carolina Gonzalez, summed up her look. "Sabrina's signature style is glowing skin; flushed cheeks; fluffy, delicate eyes; and a plump lip."

Although the songstress clearly enjoys makeup, she welcomes a little balance in her hectic life. "I definitely love doing makeup, love playing with makeup, but I don't wear it every day," Carpenter shared with Marie Claire in July 2022. "I like to give my skin a break when I'm on set a lot. It can be very easy to sweat in makeup and have super long days when you're wearing it, so I try not to wear it all the time." Although she hasn't posted many of those makeup-free selfies to her Instagram grid, which is home to her most fabulous moments, she has shown her bare face a few times during promotional videos. Needless to say, Carpenter looks very different without makeup.