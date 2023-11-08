Here's What Sabrina Carpenter's Life Was Really Like Before Her Fame

Sabrina Carpenter always wanted to become a star long before she made it to the top. As reported by The Morning Call, the "Noobz" actor grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania and was homeschooled while dreaming of a career in the entertainment industry. She began taking vocal lessons when she was six years old and at 10 years old, she nudged her way into Hollywood by entering a Miley Cyrus singing competition by filming a video of herself singing in a nearby town. She didn't win but she met the "Flowers" singer and proved to herself that she had the chops. "I learned about performing, making videos, and I met so many people. I realized this was something I was very passionate about," Carpenter shared.

The "Feather" singer went back to her roots when she made an appearance at a 2015 festival in Pennsylvania. "I don't usually get to play near my hometown so it's nice when I get the opportunity to," she told Lehigh Valley Live. "It is exciting to get to go back and play in front of a hometown crowd and to show people how hard work can lead anyone to success," Carpenter continued. Long before acting, the star's first love was music and after getting her foot in the door with Miley Cyrus' record label, she eventually got signed as a young teen.