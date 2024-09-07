Why Bianca Censori's Inappropriate Outfits Are Starting To Spark Worry

Besides being married to Kanye "Ye" West, Bianca Censori is best-known for rocking outrageous outfits. To celebrate his wife's birthday in January, the "Flashing Lights" artist gushed over Censori by calling her "the most beautiful super bad iconic muse" in an Instagram post (via HipHopDX). She had often worn revealing outfits that were handpicked by Ye. In March the couple had a date night at the Cheesecake Factory in Los Angeles, and Censori sported a nude bandeau top with neon green tights that were rolled down at the top to reveal her booty. Some have speculated that the outlandish outfits point to a strange thing about Ye and Censori's marriage.

Multiple experts have speculated that Censori wearing the revealing outfits picked out by her husband was a way of him exerting power. "There is a line here drawn between those who believe this is control and those who believe that this woman is complicit and fully involved with this freak show," PR expert Mark Borkowski told the Daily Mail in March. "I think we'll be looking back at this if a rift appears between them as something that is something exploitative," Borkowski added.

That same month, a fashion expert told Page Six they believed the "Vultures" artist was using Censori as a model as a way to stay relevant. "You only see her when he needs to parade her for some sort of fashion moment," they told the outlet. Meanwhile, Ye had a meltdown when he was confronted about possibly being controlling.