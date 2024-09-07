Why Bianca Censori's Inappropriate Outfits Are Starting To Spark Worry
Besides being married to Kanye "Ye" West, Bianca Censori is best-known for rocking outrageous outfits. To celebrate his wife's birthday in January, the "Flashing Lights" artist gushed over Censori by calling her "the most beautiful super bad iconic muse" in an Instagram post (via HipHopDX). She had often worn revealing outfits that were handpicked by Ye. In March the couple had a date night at the Cheesecake Factory in Los Angeles, and Censori sported a nude bandeau top with neon green tights that were rolled down at the top to reveal her booty. Some have speculated that the outlandish outfits point to a strange thing about Ye and Censori's marriage.
Multiple experts have speculated that Censori wearing the revealing outfits picked out by her husband was a way of him exerting power. "There is a line here drawn between those who believe this is control and those who believe that this woman is complicit and fully involved with this freak show," PR expert Mark Borkowski told the Daily Mail in March. "I think we'll be looking back at this if a rift appears between them as something that is something exploitative," Borkowski added.
That same month, a fashion expert told Page Six they believed the "Vultures" artist was using Censori as a model as a way to stay relevant. "You only see her when he needs to parade her for some sort of fashion moment," they told the outlet. Meanwhile, Ye had a meltdown when he was confronted about possibly being controlling.
Fans and family express worry for Bianca Censori
Kanye "Ye" West was asked by a TMZ reporter in January about the theory that dressing up Bianca Censori in revealing outfits was a form of "controlling" his wife. "People wanna know if Bianca has her free will," the reporter asked. This seemed to be a sensitive topic for the "Runaway" rapper, who grabbed the reporter's phone and went on an angry rant. "You think because you're a white woman, you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb*** s*** like that asking me about my wife," Ye said.
Later in the year, the narrative that Censori was being controlled by her husband continued. She posed in an outfit consisting of body tape in a post uploaded to Instagram in May for the brand MOWALOLA. "Sad that she agrees to this I don't think she is thinking," an Instagram user commented. "This woman needs an intervention," another added.
Not only were fans concerned, but reportedly Censori's parents were worried about her behavior. Censori was photographed in March wearing a sheer outfit that left little to the imagination while she was spending time with Ye and her mother. "Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognize her," a source told the Daily Mail at the time. "She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled," the insider added. An earlier report indicated that Censori's father was especially bothered by how Ye was using his daughter as a fashion muse.
Bianca Censori dresses differently when Kanye West is not around
According to a report published by the Daily Mail in February, Bianca Censori's father was eager to have a one-on-one talk with Kanye "Ye" West regarding the fashion choices made for his daughter. "Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony," an insider told the outlet. Later, other red flags in Ye and Censori's marriage came to light.
One source close to the couple claimed that Ye's controlling behavior extended beyond choosing revealing outfits for his wife. "He films her from every angle before they go out," the insider told InTouch in June. "Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it's so demeaning," they added. Censori does not have her own Instagram account, and instead relied on the "Bound 2" artist to upload snaps. "Kanye also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks," the source told InTouch.
That same month, Censori returned to home in Melbourne, Australia to visit family and friends. One friend told Page Six that Censori behaved differently without her husband around, and that involved ditching the spicy outfits. "It was very obvious to us that she was acting like she was off the clock from a job," they told the outlet. "It was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered," the friend added.