The Tragic Truth About Chappell Roan

If you haven't tuned in yet, it's high time you did — Chappell Roan is that girl. She's dominating the airwaves and is likely on just about every other TikTok dance your thumbs scroll past. She has become besties with the likes of Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Sabrina Carpenter. Seemingly overnight, the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer is finally getting the recognition she's hustled so hard to get.

Roan's approach to her career is as bold as her music — and makeup. "I probably have one of the best deals ever in modern music because I was like: ​'F*** you guys, give me what I want or I'm going to do this myself,'" she told The Face. ​"Now I can be like: ​'Look at the numbers, b***h'" And she's not wrong. Her performance at the 2024 Lollapalooza reportedly drew a record-breaking crowd of 110,000, and she rocketed to No. 1 on Billboard's Artist 100 and Top Album Sales Charts just months after her career blew up.

At first glance, Roan might seem like your run-of-the-mill pop icon, famed for her edgy songs and penchant for decking herself out in drag-inspired outfits. But a closer look into her life will let you realize that she's anything but typical. Her rise to fame has been marred by a slew of challenges, including dealing with depression and having to repress her queerness. Here are just some of the most tragic details about Roan's life.