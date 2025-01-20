Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Won't Love His Spicy Glance At Lauren Sanchez's Inauguration Outfit
Donald Trump's second inauguration will be remembered for the fashion fumbles as well as for the pomp and ceremony. First lady Melania Trump's broad-brimmed hat hid her eyes and made for an awkward cheek-kiss moment. (However, on the bright side, we couldn't see whether or not Melania had one of her seriously bad makeup fails.) But the most cringey appearance award goes to Jeff Bezos' fiancée. Lauren Sanchez has worn her fair share of inappropriate outfits before, but this one was in especially bad taste. Sanchez appeared at the Capitol ceremony wearing a white blazer that exposed a white lace bustier. Social media lit up with chuckles and comparisons to the "Seinfeld" episode in which Sue Ellen Mischke is urged to go out in public with just a bra and jacket. But at least one person appeared to be enjoying the view. A camera caught Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg sneaking a glimpse of Sanchez's décolletage.
Mark Zuckerberg checking out @JeffBezos' wife's cleavage. Keep @BillClinton and @JoeBiden away from her! 😂#Inauguration #InaugurationDay #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/KMmBQOvXAY
— America First (@angryritaxpayer) January 20, 2025
It seemed a surprising move for Zuckerberg, who takes pride in showing off his devotion to his wife, Priscilla Chan. But perhaps his wandering eye signals something isn't quite right at home.
Zuckerberg's changes may be threatening his marriage
Mark Zuckerberg established himself as "the ultimate wife guy" (as People put it) by commissioning a 7-foot statue of his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan. The couple, who share three children, have been married since 2012 and appear to be happy together. Still, there are some red flags that indicate the Zuckerbergs may be headed for divorce. The tech mogul's recent jump to Team Trump surely didn't please Chan, who joined her husband in criticizing the president's "divisive and incendiary rhetoric" just five years ago. Zuckerberg's concession to the Trump vision of free speech on his platform also seems contrary to the ideals the couple once supported.
But if their marriage truly is solid, then Chan may be willing to overlook her husband's appreciative glance at Lauren Sanchez's cleavage. She herself was also dressed in white, but her suit was far more appropriate for a presidential swearing-in than the one donned by the Amazon founder's fiancée. At least Chan has the comfort of knowing no one will be making Victoria's Secret jokes. One wit quipped on X (formerly Twitter), "Lauren Sanchez was just showing off her two Amazon packages she had delivered personally by its owner."