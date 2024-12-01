Melania Trump Has Had Some Seriously Bad Makeup Fails

You would think that anyone who spends most of their life under the glare of the media spotlight would know a thing or two about perfecting their on-camera look. However, Melania Trump is a living testament to the contrary, and she isn't the only Trump who has committed crimes against cosmetics.

There is a seemingly never-ending list of Trump family makeup fails that have left us speechless. For instance, Lara Trump appeared to have borrowed her father-in-law's bronzer before stepping on stage during the 2024 RNC. Then, who can forget the time Donald committed the ultimate makeup sin during his Dr. Phil interview in August 2024? Concealer lips may be back in fashion, Donald, but let's face it, the naughties trend looked terrible back then, and it hasn't improved over time.

Still, given that Melania went from model to first lady, she's the most mysterious offender of all. She spent years behind the camera during her modeling career, so she really should know better. But apparently not. From daytime dark faux-pas to heavy bronzer overload to a liner and lips mismatch, Melania has had some seriously bad makeup fails. We're checking out five of them.