All The Red Flags That Mark Zuckerberg And Wife Priscilla Are Headed For Divorce
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's marriage appears to be a case of too many green flags actually being very, very red. While there are plenty of strange things about their marriage, the Facebook founder has recently gone on a somewhat bizarre spree of showering his wife with very public displays of affection. Take, for example, the seven-foot-tall statue of her that Zuck erected in their backyard, with Priscilla appearing to give it a chilly reception on Instagram as she stood by in her bathrobe. And then there was hiring T-Pain to record a cringe-worthy acoustic cover of "Get Low" in honor of his and Priscilla's dating anniversary. (Also, how many married couples celebrate "dating" anniversaries?) Sure, these could be written off as garish ways one of the richest men in the world spends his money, but we can't help but think Zuckerberg's trying a little too hard to impress the woman who fell in love with a nerdy start-up guy at Harvard.
In fact, Business Insider spoke to couples therapist Isabelle Morley, who said that a man's pivot to being a "wife guy" (i.e., giving a wife elaborate gifts, showering her with compliments) could be a public-facing hail mary for a marriage that is about to crumble. The symptoms certainly match Zuckerberg, and the sentiment is echoed online, with a busy Reddit thread saying, "Mark My Words, Mark Zuckerberg is currently undergoing a midlife crisis, there will be a divorce within 3 years and then lots of media coverage with him dating Instagram models and partying with Jake Paul." We'll have to see if this reaches Jake Paul-levels of public acceptance desperation, but we've also dug out a number of additional red flags that point to the end.
He's given himself an extreme makeover
Gone are the days of nerdy Mark Zuckerberg in the same gray t-shirt and jeans who went viral for weird reasons. Please welcome swagged-out Zuckerberg, whose new look started at the top with a set of curls that look like a more grown-out adult-contemporary version of the hip TikTok haircut that we thought Barron Trump might look good in. Beyond his haircut, Zuckerberg has been doing fit checks alongside his wife, Priscilla Chan. In a collection of looks posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Zuckerberg wears a stylish, dragonfly-detailed black suit, a cozy knit cardigan, and even a cowboy-inspired shearling jacket as Priscilla matches in fashionable dresses of her own. And while the looks are good, we can't help but wonder if Priscilla is enjoying her new identity as fashionista. After all, her Instagram bio feels a little more cozy, identifying her as a "science nerd, pediatrician, former teacher, mom of 3 amazing girls."
is mark zuckerberg becoming stylish? pic.twitter.com/m2Cp96MiyV
— derek guy (@dieworkwear) March 7, 2024
The bro-d out Silicon Valley CEO has also offered his business acumen to the world of clothing design, with the New York Times reporting that during a taping of the "Acquired" podcast, Zuckerberg said, "I've kind of started working on this series of shirts with some of my favorite classical sayings on them." He then went on to debut shirts with Latin or Greek phrases in big serif fonts, which reminded us of that fashion phase when yoked-out dudes wore "Affliction" t-shirts like full-body tattoos. So, while we applaud Zuckerberg for embracing transformation, we can't help but feel the red flags blowing in the wind as he completely reinvents himself in front of the college sweetheart who knew him well before he wore a gold chain around his neck.
Donald Trump is his new best friend
Hand in hand with Mark Zuckerberg's visual rebrand is his political one. The social media titan has found himself becoming besties with Donald Trump, so much so that according to NBC News, he will be sitting on a platform at the president's inauguration among other esteemed tech gurus like Trump's other diehard fan, Elon Musk, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. And, with the AP reporting that Zuckerberg flew to Mar-a-Lago to schmooze with the returning president in the wake of Trump's victory, it appears that the two may be thicker than thieves.
Zuckerberg and Trump have not always seen eye to eye. Zuckerberg, along with his wife, Priscilla Chan, expressed their disapproval of the then-president in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted in 2020. The two responded to Trump's Facebook post encouraging violence through their Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, writing, "We are deeply shaken and disgusted by President Trump's divisive and incendiary rhetoric at a time when our nation so desperately needs unity." Zuckerberg later banned Trump from Facebook and Instagram in the wake of the January 6 insurrection. Apparently, time (and political influence) heals all wounds because the AP reported that Zuckerberg will cohost a reception for Trump and his buddies after the inauguration. As the other half of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, we have noticed that Priscilla has not been nearly as vocal about welcoming Trump back with open arms. Not to mention that Trump is quite a third wheel to have attached to a marriage. Just ask Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.
He made an about-face on work Priscilla was proud of
But it goes deeper. Mark Zuckerberg isn't just cozying up to the new, most powerful guy in the room — he's also changing his mind on policies that his wife, Priscilla Chan, had previously supported. When Zuckerberg came under fire for the way Facebook handled the spread of misinformation despite banning conspiracy theory groups like QAnon, Priscilla appeared on "Today" and said, "I see him at home and in his work, grappling with these massive questions that sometimes don't have clear answers." And, while she may have appeared worried about him, she added, "I am proud of how he's been handling all of this, and I know he is doing his hardest, and I wish others could see that."
But now it appears that all of that prideful work has been reversed, with the New York Times reporting that Zuckerberg has decided to put an end to fact-checking that was implemented on Meta's social media platforms, a move that looks to placate Donald Trump –- a man who was banned from Zuckerberg's platforms for infamously saying whatever he wanted. Also, according to PBS, Zuckerberg and Priscilla previously donated 400 million dollars to local election offices in anticipation of the busy 2020 elections. However, they did not make a similar donation in 2024, with Zuckerberg saying, "My goal is to be neutral and not play a role one way or another –- or to even appear to be playing a role. So I don't plan on making a similar contribution this cycle." We're no couples therapist, but we can't help but wonder if Priscilla is still proud of the way Zuckerberg is handling all of this U-turning on work they had done.
His recent interest in UFC
Every midlife crisis needs a new hobby, and Mark Zuckerberg has picked the most on-the-nose one possible. The once scrawny start-up kid has decided to hit the gym, with ESPN reporting that he has been training with Dave Camarillo, a renowned Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach who has trained a number of famous UFC fighters. To Zuck's credit, the coach had nothing but glowing things to say, telling the outlet, "I think he has a good balance between what he does with his business and what he does in the physical realm. And he excels. He's one of the best students I've ever had."
Then Zuckerberg took his tutelage to the next level and walked out at UFC 298 with fighter Alexander Volkanovski. The cameo appearance in Volkanovski's corner was surely meant to buff his credibility in the macho world of man-on-man combat, but the New York Post reported that Zuckerberg got lost amidst the hustle and bustle, with Volkanovski's team largely ignoring the all-powerful CEO as he lived out the Will Ferrell meme of not knowing what to do with his hands. As for what Priscilla thinks of her husband's new venture, TMZ captured Zuckerberg's Instagram Story when he posted a conversation between him and Priscilla after erecting an octagon in their backyard. Zuckerberg asked, "Did you see the octagon I put in the backyard?" To which Priscilla responded, "Yes I saw it," and Zuckerberg replied with, "It looks awesome." Then there is a nearly thirty-minute gap before Priscilla responds, "Mark," after which he defends, saying, "We have plenty of yard space!" But we can hear the quaking anger of a wife at the end of her rope when Priscilla seemingly ends the conversation with, "I have been working on that grass for two years."
He also wanted to fight Elon Musk
There will always be a moment in a marriage where the wife quietly puts her face in her hands as her husband does something stupid, but only Priscilla Chan can claim that moment to be when her husband tried to physically fight a fellow headline-grabbing tech billionaire. Per the New York Times, it all started when Zuckerberg announced the launch of Threads, a text-based social media app that would compete with Elon Musk's X. Ever the provocateur, Musk responded to posts about the competitor by saying, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol." Zuckerberg then, of course, responded on Instagram with "Send Me Location," then texted UFC President Dana White to try and drum up an actual round of fisticuffs against Musk.
In so many ways, it was the ultimate distillation of Zuckerberg's heel turn from actual wife guy to wife guy who might be getting a divorce. Given ample opportunity to say no to Musk and make him look like the immature billionaire going through his own multiple marriage crisis, Zuckerberg instead said yes and tried to make it a reality, as if the fantasy of punching in the face of his corporate adversary would mean something beyond two very rich white men making the world watch their vain use of wealth, power, and influence. But if things keep going the way they are, Zuckerberg might be looking for a place to crash when the divorce papers are served in the backyard octagon, and Musk is now closer to an ally than an enemy. After all, they both will be sharing the stage with Donald Trump.