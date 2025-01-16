All The Red Flags That Mark Zuckerberg And Wife Priscilla Are Headed For Divorce

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's marriage appears to be a case of too many green flags actually being very, very red. While there are plenty of strange things about their marriage, the Facebook founder has recently gone on a somewhat bizarre spree of showering his wife with very public displays of affection. Take, for example, the seven-foot-tall statue of her that Zuck erected in their backyard, with Priscilla appearing to give it a chilly reception on Instagram as she stood by in her bathrobe. And then there was hiring T-Pain to record a cringe-worthy acoustic cover of "Get Low" in honor of his and Priscilla's dating anniversary. (Also, how many married couples celebrate "dating" anniversaries?) Sure, these could be written off as garish ways one of the richest men in the world spends his money, but we can't help but think Zuckerberg's trying a little too hard to impress the woman who fell in love with a nerdy start-up guy at Harvard.

In fact, Business Insider spoke to couples therapist Isabelle Morley, who said that a man's pivot to being a "wife guy" (i.e., giving a wife elaborate gifts, showering her with compliments) could be a public-facing hail mary for a marriage that is about to crumble. The symptoms certainly match Zuckerberg, and the sentiment is echoed online, with a busy Reddit thread saying, "Mark My Words, Mark Zuckerberg is currently undergoing a midlife crisis, there will be a divorce within 3 years and then lots of media coverage with him dating Instagram models and partying with Jake Paul." We'll have to see if this reaches Jake Paul-levels of public acceptance desperation, but we've also dug out a number of additional red flags that point to the end.