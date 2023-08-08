Musk Vs. Zuckerberg: Everything You Need To Know Before Their Cage Fight

You can almost hear the rumble in the Silicon Valley as the battle of the billionaire bros heats up. In the black corner, Elon Musk; in the blue, Mark Zuckerberg. The two cyber CEOs — well, one current and one former, as nobody's quite sure what Musk's doing since his time as Twitter CEO finally came to an end — are gearing up to duke it out in the weirdest cage fight since two Russian dudes went at it in blindfolds in 2022.

Neither Musk nor Zuckerberg is lacking in the ego stakes, so it was only a matter of time before the tech titans started trading trash tweets. Still, nobody could really have imagined either in a near-naked choke hold together. However, everything changed following the launch of Threads, Zuckerberg's challenger to Twitter (aka "the bird killer").

The New York Times reports that it kicked off after Zuckerberg posted about seeking a fight rival. Musk threw down the gauntlet and challenged Zuckerberg to throw down. "I'm up for a cage match if he is," Musk tweeted, hedging his bets by adding "LOL." Zuck didn't miss a beat. "Send me the location," he responded on Instagram, along with a screenshot of Musk's dare. So what led up to the great Musk v. Zuckerberg fight? And is it ever actually going to happen? Here's everything you need to know before their cage fight.