Elon Musk Accidentally Confirms He Cares More About Trump Than His Own Family

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to eat a lot of food and gather at home with your family, though for Elon Musk, it meant a trip to Mar-a-Lago without any of his own. An Instagram post by Alina Habba, Donald Trump's previous lawyer, may have given away the goose that Musk prefers Trump's company to that of his 11 living children. The social media post contains four pictures, two of which show Musk posing with Habba's children at Trump's Florida base of operations, with none of his own family in sight. Musk also appears in two different outfits, both times wearing a black jacket. However, he has on what appears to be an X, formerly known as Twitter, shirt in one snapshot and a SpaceX shirt in the other, potentially implying that he was either away for two days or had decided on a costume change before dessert.

In the post, Habba wrote, "So much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. God, family, friends and 47 for fighting for us all. I am grateful for each and every person who supported me and this great country this year. GOD BLESS YOU ALL." It's not a stretch to think that Musk might echo some of Habba's exuberant thanks for Trump, especially after squashing their beef; Musk has become a regular at UFC fights and on private jets with the president-elect. On the other hand, Musk might also be forgoing his own family to put in time at Mar-a-Lago after hearing the rumors that Trump might be getting annoyed with him.