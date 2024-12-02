Elon Musk Accidentally Confirms He Cares More About Trump Than His Own Family
Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to eat a lot of food and gather at home with your family, though for Elon Musk, it meant a trip to Mar-a-Lago without any of his own. An Instagram post by Alina Habba, Donald Trump's previous lawyer, may have given away the goose that Musk prefers Trump's company to that of his 11 living children. The social media post contains four pictures, two of which show Musk posing with Habba's children at Trump's Florida base of operations, with none of his own family in sight. Musk also appears in two different outfits, both times wearing a black jacket. However, he has on what appears to be an X, formerly known as Twitter, shirt in one snapshot and a SpaceX shirt in the other, potentially implying that he was either away for two days or had decided on a costume change before dessert.
In the post, Habba wrote, "So much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. God, family, friends and 47 for fighting for us all. I am grateful for each and every person who supported me and this great country this year. GOD BLESS YOU ALL." It's not a stretch to think that Musk might echo some of Habba's exuberant thanks for Trump, especially after squashing their beef; Musk has become a regular at UFC fights and on private jets with the president-elect. On the other hand, Musk might also be forgoing his own family to put in time at Mar-a-Lago after hearing the rumors that Trump might be getting annoyed with him.
Musk has a difficult history with his own children
Elon Musk has had 12 children total, and while the sheer number must make holidays difficult, there is also a long and often untold story to Musk's relationship with his kids. After tragically losing his first son with ex-wife Justine Wilson to sudden infant death syndrome, the couple went on to have five more kids together. They went from having twins to triplets, and Justine became concerned about the impact her deteriorating relationship with Musk would have on their growing family. "Elon agreed to enter counseling, but he was running two companies and carrying a planet of stress," she wrote in Marie Claire. "One month and three sessions later, he gave me an ultimatum: Either we fix this marriage today or I will divorce you tomorrow, by which I understood he meant, Our status quo works for me, so it should work for you. He filed for divorce the next morning."
Musk would go on to have children with three more women, including musician Grimes, an unnamed surrogate while still with Grimes, and Shivon Zilis, a director at Neuralink, one of Musk's other companies. It is a lot to keep track of and not all of the kids are especially happy with their dad. Most prominently is Vivian Jenna Wilson, the transgender daughter shared by Musk and his first wife Justine. After Musk made allusions to being transphobic, once tweeting, "Pronouns suck," Vivan spoke with NBC News and said about her father, "He was cold. He's very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic." With such a pointed description, we can assume that at least Vivian was fine with Musk skipping Thanksgiving at her house.