Trump Lets It Slip He's Getting Annoyed With Elon Musk Always Hanging Around

When Elon Musk ended his beef with Donald Trump and joined him on the campaign trail it proved to be a winning match. Now that Trump is headed to the White House once again, Musk has made sure to wiggle his way into Trump's inner circle, possibly making his presence a bit too persistent. According to Newsweek, Trump has even joked, "Elon won't go home. I can't get rid of him." Although, should the friendship eventually run out, Trump will most likely relish telling Musk, "You're fired," when the time comes.

For now, it appears Musk is happy to fill the void left by Trump icing out his vice president, JD Vance. It seems Musk has taken up residence at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, where many diplomats and wannabes have descended to jockey for cabinet positions and possible favors. However, Musk's personality has been sucking all the air out of the room and stealing Trump's thunder, claiming he played a pivotal role in Trump's successful campaign. One source even told NBC News, "[Musk is] behaving as if he's a co-president and making sure everyone knows it." With Trump appointing Musk as co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (even though presidents can't create departments, but nevermind that), it just might be Trump is hoping to keep Musk busy and out of his hair for a while. Although that strategy might not work.