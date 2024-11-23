Trump Lets It Slip He's Getting Annoyed With Elon Musk Always Hanging Around
When Elon Musk ended his beef with Donald Trump and joined him on the campaign trail it proved to be a winning match. Now that Trump is headed to the White House once again, Musk has made sure to wiggle his way into Trump's inner circle, possibly making his presence a bit too persistent. According to Newsweek, Trump has even joked, "Elon won't go home. I can't get rid of him." Although, should the friendship eventually run out, Trump will most likely relish telling Musk, "You're fired," when the time comes.
For now, it appears Musk is happy to fill the void left by Trump icing out his vice president, JD Vance. It seems Musk has taken up residence at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, where many diplomats and wannabes have descended to jockey for cabinet positions and possible favors. However, Musk's personality has been sucking all the air out of the room and stealing Trump's thunder, claiming he played a pivotal role in Trump's successful campaign. One source even told NBC News, "[Musk is] behaving as if he's a co-president and making sure everyone knows it." With Trump appointing Musk as co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (even though presidents can't create departments, but nevermind that), it just might be Trump is hoping to keep Musk busy and out of his hair for a while. Although that strategy might not work.
Elon Musk inserting himself in Trump's business could backfire
Not only is Elon Musk essentially moving into Mar-a-Lago, but he also can't seem to leave Donald Trump's side for most things. Whether it's jetsetting to eat McDonald's or watching a UFC match together, Musk is attached at the president-elect's hip. Spilling over from just the perks, it seems Musk wants to use his political views to influence who Trump will pick to be part of his leadership team. Possibly inspired by watching some mixed martial arts with the president, Musk has been caught sparring with fellow Trump advisors. According to Rolling Stone, Musk had a "massive blowup" with Boris Ephsteyn, who helped Trump initially select Matt Gaetz for attorney general. Now that Gaetz has withdrawn his hat from that ring, it has also given Musk a personal win, which might make him even more annoying to Trump.
While Musk has embedded himself pretty tightly among Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Jr., it seems he has overstayed his welcome with others. "People are not happy," an insider blabbed to The Washington Post. As much as Trump still seems to enjoy Musk's company, that too could be waning. Musk and Trump are two men who both love the limelight and there might not be enough to go around. As Trump prepares to head to the White House, only time will tell how much applause Trump is willing to let Musk siphon off and for how long.