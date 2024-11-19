Why People Are Convinced Trump Is Already Icing Out JD Vance

JD Vance might be experiencing a career-threatening level of FOMO after not appearing with Donald Trump at multiple recent public outings. In what could be considered an increasingly clique-y circle, Vance seemingly didn't get an invite to a number of hangout sessions with Trump. First up was a UFC fight in New York City at Madison Square Garden where, according to the AP, "[Trump's] entourage included Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Donald Trump Jr. and, perhaps most surprisingly, Robert F. Kennedy Jr." Vance was notably absent. For someone who has done his best to mimic Trump, Vance surely must feel the sting of being left out of the party.

The next day, Trump's deputy communications chief, Margo Martin, posted a photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, of Trump alongside Musk, Johnson, Trump Jr., and RFK Jr., once again, as they all ate a first-class meal of McDonald's aboard a private jet. All of the brotherly love came after a week of Trump nominating important roles within his future cabinet — like Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as Musk's co-lead for the Department of Government Efficiency — people who will only further crowd Trump's inner circle, exacerbating rumors that Vance has been hung out to dry.