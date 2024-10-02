Body Language Expert Exposes JD Vance's Debate Deception & We're Not Sure Trump Will Like It

Following the first vice presidential debate, many believed J.D. Vance had a decent performance against Tim Walz. Donald Trump's running mate may have fared well overall, but Vance did display some strange behavior during the debate. A particularly awkward moment for the Republican vice presidential nominee came when moderator Margaret Brennan asked Vance about past comments about Trump, including calling him "unfit" and comparing him to Hitler, while also questioning the former president's economic plan. "Why should Americans trust you'll give Donald Trump the advice he needs to hear, and not the just advice he wants to hear?" Brennan asked. Body language expert Traci Brown spoke exclusively with Nicki Swift and pointed out several gestures in Vance's two-minute response that indicated he may not have believed what he was saying.

JD Vance confronted on once calling Donald Trump "America's Hitler" "I've always been open and sometimes of course I've disagreed with the President,but I've also been extremely open about the fact that I was wrong about Donald Trump." #VPDebate #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/Fbgt4RAAJX — IT'S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) October 2, 2024

The first sign that Vance was being dishonest came before he even started answering the question. "Vance closes his eyes longer than a normal blink when he doesn't want to see or deal with a topic," Brown told us. Not only was Vance uncomfortable answering this question about his running mate, but he also mimicked Trump's debate body language. He replied, "Sometimes, of course, I've disagreed with the president, but I've been extremely open about the fact that I was wrong about Donald Trump." While saying this, Vance held up both his hands with palms facing each other, which Brown described as "a cousin of Trump's accordion gesture." A movement made when attempting to contain a problem.

These were only a couple of the signs that Vance was uncomfortable, and there were even more as he discussed his past comments about Trump.