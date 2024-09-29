JD Vance's Full Transformation From Appalachian Teen To 'Weird' Politician

There are numerous strange things about JD Vance we can't ignore, top of which is just how many transformations he's undergone in his lifetime. While folks may like talking about Vance's alleged eyeliner and his weird haircut, there are plenty more shocking things in this politician's closet. From the policy he spouts to his multiple careers, his faith, and even his name, Vance has undergone a complete transformation from Appalachian teen to "weird" politician.

Vance has built a persona around his conservative values, but his beliefs haven't always been as strict. Vance documented his harsh childhood in Middletown, Ohio in his 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," which helped catapult him into the spotlight, but even those stories from his memoir have been called into question.

There are many opinion pieces out there that try to discredit the book, like the Los Angeles Times' column, "I know what a true hillbilly is, and it's not J.D. Vance," and The Guardian's "I'm from Appalachia. JD Vance doesn't represent us." So who is the real JD Vance? That's not always easy to tell. Here's a look at his transformation through the years.