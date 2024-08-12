We Removed JD Vance's Eyeliner And He Finally Looks Normal

JD Vance has been propelled into the public spotlight since Donald Trump announced him as his running mate in a July 15, 2024 Truth Social post. Given his newly anointed high profile, it's little surprise that he's come under scrutiny and, well, there are a few strange things about JD that are impossible to ignore. One glaring anomaly is the eyeliner that the politician is rumored to be so fond of wearing, a surprising look for somebody who's a staunch conservative and fierce exponent of traditional family values.

The internet has been firmly divided over whether JD has some cosmetic enhancement to help his blue eyes sparkle. As speculation reached fever pitch, his wife, Usha Vance, stepped into the fray, insisting her husband doesn't need makeup because he's genetically blessed. "They're all natural," she told Puck News in an August 8 statement. "I've always been jealous of those lashes."

However, a top makeup artist tells us that JD's look could be exactly what everybody thinks: eyeliner. "Many celebrities are known for using concealer to brighten the undereye and dark brown eye pencil liner on the lower eyelid to make their eye color pop," Luna Viola told Nicki Swift exclusively. Still, she said it's possible that, as Usha insists, he's not necessarily using liner on his top lids and that, yes, indeed, he just has enviable long lashes. To investigate further, we removed JD's purported eyeliner — check out the after pic.