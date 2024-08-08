Makeup Artist Tells Us JD Vance's Eyeliner Look Could Be Exactly What We Think

Maybe he was born with it, maybe it's guyliner? On X, formerly known as Twitter, it's not just J.D. Vance's strangest behavior that has netizens befuddled about Donald Trump's controversial VP pick — his baby blues are also making news. Some people believe that Vance uses makeup to augment his eyes' appearance, and it's entirely possible this is the case.

Professional hair and makeup artist Luna Viola exclusively spoke to Nicki Swift about which beauty products are possibly part of Vance's political rally prep. "Many celebrities are known for using concealer to brighten the undereye and dark brown eye pencil liner on the lower eyelid to make their eye color pop," she said. However, Viola added that there's a chance Vance is not using dark eyeliner on his upper lash line. "It is also very possible that he has very dark, perfect thick eyelashes," she explained. "This can create the optical illusion of a black eyeliner, especially if contrasted with blue eyes."

According to Viola, many men in the public eye wear various cosmetic products when attending special events, but their aim is usually to minimize imperfections. There have also been reports that Trump's weird orange cast comes from concealer, and musicians such as Adam Lambert and Trump nemesis Billie Joe Armstrong don't try to be subtle when it comes to their eyeliner use. If Vance really is using a much lighter hand to apply eye makeup, it has possibly worked to his advantage.