Strange Things About JD Vance We Can't Ignore

The internet vetted J.D. Vance and determined Donald Trump might regret choosing the Ohio senator as his running mate. Vance's behavior has also earned him a shoutout from the Kamala Harris campaign in the form of a savage statement titled, "JD Vance Is a Creep (Who Wants to Ban Abortion Nationwide)."

Vance made some controversial comments about abortion in a 2021 interview with Spectrum News 1. He equated rape victims who get abortions to their rapists, saying, "Two wrongs don't make a right." His stance had users on X, formerly known as Twitter, cracking some dark jokes. "Trump should be forced to carry Vance full term. No exceptions," one person wrote.

Trump infused his presidential ticket with a little youthful vigor and name recognition by choosing Vance as his VP pick. In 2016, Vance gained notoriety when he released his best-selling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy." It's a portrait of Appalachia's white working class and it doesn't always paint this demographic in a positive light; Vance suggested that many young, underemployed Appalachian men are lazy (via The Guardian). On X, the Yale grad also criticized Republican politicians for accepting donations from "big tech," but Vance happily accepted a record-breaking donation to his senate campaign from tech mogul Peter Thiel. However, if anything bothers Trump about Vance, it might not be his hypocrisy or his habit of saying things that offend certain voters. Instead, it might irritate the ex-president that the internet finds Vance downright weird.