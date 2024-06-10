Inside The Incredibly Lavish Lives Of Taylor Swift's Three Cats

Taylor Swift's cats have clawed their way up to the top and are living a life that even humans would dream of. If there is one thing you need to know about Swift besides the fact that she is an incredible musician, it's that she is a proud cat mom, and she would be the first to admit it. In 2019, when speaking about her "Cats" role to Time, she divulged how much she loves the feline animals. She said, "I have cats. I'm obsessed with them. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, I gotta do this."

So, who are these cats that Swift is so over the moon about? Well, she has three cats named after her favorite fictional characters – Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. Through all the ups and downs in her life, Swift's cats are always there for her and are even mentioned in several of her songs. In the "Reputation" track, "Gorgeous," the star sings, "Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats (yeugh)."

Swift's cats are by her side at all times and are reaping the benefits of being the cats of a famous pop star. Listen, it's no secret that Swift owns expensive things and lives a lavish life, so why wouldn't her cats? But you might be surprised as to how much of a glamorous life Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin live.