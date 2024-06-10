Inside The Incredibly Lavish Lives Of Taylor Swift's Three Cats
Taylor Swift's cats have clawed their way up to the top and are living a life that even humans would dream of. If there is one thing you need to know about Swift besides the fact that she is an incredible musician, it's that she is a proud cat mom, and she would be the first to admit it. In 2019, when speaking about her "Cats" role to Time, she divulged how much she loves the feline animals. She said, "I have cats. I'm obsessed with them. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, I gotta do this."
So, who are these cats that Swift is so over the moon about? Well, she has three cats named after her favorite fictional characters – Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. Through all the ups and downs in her life, Swift's cats are always there for her and are even mentioned in several of her songs. In the "Reputation" track, "Gorgeous," the star sings, "Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats (yeugh)."
Swift's cats are by her side at all times and are reaping the benefits of being the cats of a famous pop star. Listen, it's no secret that Swift owns expensive things and lives a lavish life, so why wouldn't her cats? But you might be surprised as to how much of a glamorous life Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin live.
Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson are stars
Step aside, Taylor Swift, because Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson are the true stars. The two eldest of Swift's cats have had their fair share of the limelight, with both having featured in film and television. The two cats starred in the blockbuster movie, "Deadpool 2." Well, kind of. In one of the scenes, Ryan Reynolds — who plays Deadpool — donned a t-shirt that quickly caught the attention of Swifties. The white t-shirt featured a picture of Meredith and Olivia front and center with the words, "Olivia & Meredith. Best Friends Purrrrr-Ever." The proud cat mom posted a photo of the cameo to her Instagram Story (via ET) and wrote, "I'm so proud of my fuzzy daughters. Thanks @vancityreynolds."
"Deadpool 2" wouldn't be the last time Meredith and Olivia got a taste of the limelight. In the early minutes of the "ME!" music video, the two cats are shown lounging on a couch in a scene alongside Swift and Brendon Urie. What's more, in the video, the musician even refers to the felines as her "daughters."
Olivia has soaked in the spotlight a bit more than her older sister, as she was featured in an AT&T ad as a giant mystical cat that Swift rode into the sunset. In 2015, a young Olivia also starred in a Diet Coke commercial with the musician, clearly showing she's made for the camera. Still, both Meredith and Olivia know what it's like to be in front of a camera.
One of Taylor Swift's cats made the list of richest pets
There's no doubt about it: Taylor Swift is one of the most successful artists of our time. And, surprisingly, Swift earns more than you think. The wealth seems to run in the Swift family, and no, we aren't talking about any blood relatives. Instead, we're talking about one of her cats, who earned a coveted spot on the list of the world's richest pets.
Olivia Benson may not be the oldest of Swift's cats, but she definitely seems to be embracing the spotlight the most. Back in 2018, Swift posted a photo of Olivia mid-stretch for rehearsals. She wrote, "We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreo." Since getting her in 2014, Olivia has managed to earn a hefty paycheck with her appearances in movies, ads, and music videos. All of that hard work has paid off, and the Scottish Folds has purportedly become the third richest pet in the world.
The Ultimate Rich Pet list ranked some of the wealthiest pets across the globe and found that Olivia's $97 million net worth earns her the third spot. Seeing as she has starred in some big on-screen roles, it's no wonder she landed on the list, and we wouldn't be surprised if she soon crosses the centimillionaire threshold.
Benjamin Button stole the show on the cover of a magazine
Taylor Swift is always in her cat era, even when it's supposed to be about her. Plenty of news outlets would love to have Swift on the cover of their magazine, and Time magazine was one of the few to get the opportunity. But not only did they get Swift, but a special guest also crashed her photoshoot cover.
The "Karma" singer's youngest cat, Benjamin Button, also made the front page of Time, and tbh, he stole the show. In December 2023, Swift announced she was named Time's Person of the Year on Instagram, but her caption also hilariously recapped how Benjamin came to be involved. She wrote, "Time Magazine: We'd like to name you Person of the Yea- Me: Can I bring my cat." Swift shared the cover, and there Benjamin was, wrapped around the musician's neck in all his glory. You wouldn't even be able to tell this was his first official cover shoot because he looked like a pro.
As much as Swifties loved to see the pop star on the cover, they were also obsessed with Benjamin. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Ben always serving." Other internet users jokingly dragged Benjamin's siblings into the conversation. One person shared, "MEREDITH AND OLIVIA COULD NEVER." We're not pitting the cats against one another, but it was clear from the photo that Benjamin sure knows how to work a camera.
Taylor Swift's cats have kicked it with famous celebrities
Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button may have Taylor Swift as their mom, but that's not the only celeb they have hung out with. Swift's cats have gotten the chance to meet some pretty famous faces, and Olivia even met the person she was named after. In a video posted to her social media, Swift shared the moment Olivia met the real-life Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay. As Hargitay played with Olivia, the "Shake It Off" singer shared, "This is Olivia Benson meeting Olivia Benson, and um, things are going well so far." Olivia may not have known who Hargitay was, but she still seemed as happy as ever as she received a treat from the "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" star.
Olivia and her brother, Benjamin, also got the chance to meet another legend. In 2019, Swift tweeted a photo of her and her two cats alongside Paula Abdul. She wrote, "I'm trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @PaulaAbdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic." While the two cats got to meet Abdul, Benjamin may have had a one-up on his sister as he was the one that was being carried by the dancer in the photo. Seeing as Swift is their mom, it's not surprising the cats have had the chance to meet some incredible celebrities.
Taylor's cats get pampered all the time
Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button have Taylor Swift wrapped around their finger — or should we say paw. The three cats are pampered in ways that not all felines get the chance to experience, and sometimes, they can even be a little spoiled. In April 2019, Swift shared an Instagram post on how far she'll go to make sure that her cats are living a life of luxury. The clip the Grammy-winning musician shared on social media showed her carrying around Benjamin as if he couldn't get around himself. She told followers, "I've never personally encountered a cat that preferred to be carried as if they're a human baby, but you know, that – that's what's happening here. This is how he prefers to travel." Obviously, Benjamin can move about on his own, but why not be carried around?
Besides their modes of transportation, Swift's cats are also pampered in the ways that they get to relax. The musician snapped the cutest photo of Meredith chilling on the windowsill as she looked out to the ocean ahead of her. The pop star hilariously captioned the photo, "Waiting for #reputation like..." Swift is one of those celebrities who treat their pets like human children, and they are definitely living a life of true luxury.