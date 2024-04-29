The Most Expensive Things Taylor Swift Owns

Taylor Swift is one of the most accomplished artists of her generation, and all of her success has brought in a ton of cash. As of early 2024, as her "Eras Tour" was only half-finished, Swift pocketed more money than most would think possible. "The Eras Tour" generated more than $1 billion in revenue before hitting its halfway point, and when you add up all the receipts, Swift achieved an almost unreachable milestone.

In October of 2023, Forbes added Swift to its Billionaire List, making her one of the world's wealthiest singers. Given her wealth, there's very little Swift can't buy, and throughout her impressive career, she's spent a good amount of money on all manner of things. While she has a robust real estate portfolio, she's also known to wear incredibly expensive jewelry and gowns, many of which are bespoke for a single event.

While Swift has purchased fancy gowns, jewelry, and sports cars over the years, there's much more to her spending habits than most people realize. Swift has several collections worth a great deal of money, and even her catalog of music is worth a lot more than most people make in a lifetime. These are the most expensive things Swift owns, and some of these items are as unique as they are extravagant.