Donald Trump's Controversial VP Pick Confirms His Desperation For Hollywood Star Power

Donald Trump revealed his vice presidential running mate. In a Truth Social post, the former POTUS shared, "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio." After listing Vance's accolades, which include graduating from Yale Law School and authoring "Hillbilly Elegy," Trump went on the state, "J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond...."

As the former star of "The Apprentice" and "The Celebrity Apprentice," Trump's choice seems to be carefully orchestrated due to Vance's ties to Hollywood. With the many celebs speaking out against him, it appears that No. 45 wants more of a foothold in Tinseltown.

More to come...