Trump & Biden's Spat Over Golf At 2024 Debate Is Drama We'll Never Fore-Get

Many expected Donald Trump and President Joe Biden to step up their game at the first 2024 presidential debate, but what ended up happening was the two talking about their golf game — literally. Instead of diving into their proposed policies for their potential second terms as president, the two engaged in a heated exchange over who channels their inner Tiger Woods better.

The golf drama teed off when the CNN hosts asked about their health, given their combined age of 159 years — Biden at 81 and Trump at 78. Trump, as expected, insisted he was in peak condition, flaunting his success in physical and cognitive tests and boasting about his golf prowess. "I took two tests, cognitive tests: I aced them both of them, as you know. I took physical exams every year. I'm in very good health," he declared, adding a tidbit about his golf course behavior and saying that he had just won two "regular" golf championships.

Trump then mocked Biden's golfing skills, claiming the current president couldn't hit a ball 50 yards. Biden fired back, offering a challenge but on one condition. "Look, I'd be happy to have a driving contests with him," Biden retorted. "I got my handicap — which when I was vice president — down to a six. I told you before I'm happy to play golf, if you carry your own bag." Trump wasn't buying it, calling Biden's handicap claim one of the night's biggest lies. "I have seen your swing. I know your swing," he said. Yikes!