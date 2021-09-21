What Did Joe Biden Really Say When He Saw Donald Trump's Video Golf Setup In The White House?
The transition of power from the Donald Trump administration to the Joe Biden administration was a very difficult one, to say the least. Investigative journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa from The Washington Post decided to come together to write a book about the messy final days of Trump's administration — and what Biden's emotions were like while trying to settle into his new role as the 46th president.
"Peril" was released in September, and each week the headlines about the book shined a brighter light on how both presidents really felt about each other. As People reported, the authors claimed that President Biden and his advisors were hesitant to say anything relating to "the T word" — and wouldn't call the former 45th president by name. Also, Biden couldn't seem to escape Trump's presence outside and inside the White House. "Trump's existence permeated the White House, even the residence," Woodward and Costa wrote. The authors describes Biden's annoyance with Trump got so bad, even the "aides noticed he could be prickly and tough at times" when Trump was brought up, per ABC News.
So you can only imagine Biden's reaction when he saw Trump's virtual golf course game while moving into the White House.
Joe Biden had a strong reaction to Trump's toys
It's no secret that president Joe Biden is not the biggest fan of previous president Donald Trump (and vice versa). But when Biden moved into the White House after Trump's departure and saw what he left behind, Biden had a very strong reaction. "'What a f***ing a**hole,' Biden once said as he surveyed the former president's toys," according to a quote from the book, "Peril," per People.
Trump and Biden had very different views about living at the White House. Bob Woodward and Robert Costa wrote that Biden reportedly referred to the White House as "the tomb," per People. "It's surreal ... but it's comfortable," Biden allegedly said. "We were here for eight years, just not in this part of the residence. Spent a lot of time in the Cabinet Room and the Oval with the president. So upstairs [in the private family quarters] is new." Biden's wife, first Lady Dr. Jill Biden, also added, "The residence staff has been so great, trying to make it feel like home for us. We have family pictures all around, our books, some furniture we brought from home."
However, Trump spent a lot of his time at his favorite golf course resorts, per Forbes — and some people believe it's because he once felt "that White House is a real dump," according to Golf Magazine. (Trump himself later refuted that statement on Twitter, according to The Hill.) It seems like golf courses had a tight grip on Trump that he just could not shake, even all the way at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.