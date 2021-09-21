What Did Joe Biden Really Say When He Saw Donald Trump's Video Golf Setup In The White House?

The transition of power from the Donald Trump administration to the Joe Biden administration was a very difficult one, to say the least. Investigative journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa from The Washington Post decided to come together to write a book about the messy final days of Trump's administration — and what Biden's emotions were like while trying to settle into his new role as the 46th president.

"Peril" was released in September, and each week the headlines about the book shined a brighter light on how both presidents really felt about each other. ​​As People reported, the authors claimed that President Biden and his advisors were hesitant to say anything relating to "the T word" — and wouldn't call the former 45th president by name. Also, Biden couldn't seem to escape Trump's presence outside and inside the White House. "Trump's existence permeated the White House, even the residence," Woodward and Costa wrote. The authors describes Biden's annoyance with Trump got so bad, even the "aides noticed he could be prickly and tough at times" when Trump was brought up, per ABC News.

So you can only imagine Biden's reaction when he saw Trump's virtual golf course game while moving into the White House.