What Question Did Donald Trump Really Ask Barack Obama?

When Donald Trump started his journey as the 45th President of the United States, he and his family had to learn the ropes of what running the United States would actually be like. Michelle Obama offered to help Melania Trump during the transition because that's traditionally what the previous first ladies did, but according to a November 2018 interview Michelle did with "Good Morning America," Melania did not take her up on the offer. Her husband however, had a different approach with figuring out how to best serve the American people.

During the beginning of his presidency, Donald Trump reached out to 44th president Barack Obama for advice on certain decisions like recommendations for potential cabinet appointments, or Obama's perspective on the greatest challenges America faced at the time.

"I have asked him what he would think of this one and that one," Trump told NBC's Matt Lauer on "The Today Show," "I take his recommendations very seriously." But there was one question Trump asked that threw Obama for a loop.