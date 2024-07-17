JD And Usha Vance's Marriage Has Some Obvious Differences From Donald & Melania's
J.D. Vance may be Donald Trump's partner in crime in the 2024 presidential election, but the political figure's true partner is his wife, Usha Vance. Side by side, the Vance's marriage couldn't be more different than Donald and Melania Trump's marriage.
Ahead of the Republican National Convention, Donald shared his controversial pick for vice president on Truth Social. He wrote, "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio." J.D.'s life quickly came under the spotlight, including his marriage to Usha. According to The New York Times, J.D. and Usha first met while attending law school at Yale in the 2010's. The two hit it off, and the candidate for vice president even referred to Usha as his "Yale spirit guide." A year after graduating law school, the couple tied the knot in 2014. Since then, the pair has welcome three children into their lives.
Off the bat, you can probably tell there are some differences between the Vance's versus the Trump's marriage. Donald and Melania did not meet at law school, nor did they have more than one child together. Aside from these details, however, there are even more obvious differences between the two couples that we can't help but notice.
The Vances aren't afraid to show public affection
J.D. and Usha Vance have shown time and time again that they are madly in love. The couple isn't afraid to show a little affection here or there. In 2022, when J.D. won the senate election in Ohio, Usha joined him on stage to celebrate the win. She even gave her hubby a big smooch as people in the audience cheered J.D.'s victory. Years later, the Vance's were back on stage, but for an even bigger moment as J.D. was officially announced as the nominee for vice president at the Republican National Convention. Throughout the entire night, Usha reassured everyone that she was by J.D.'s side as she held his hand throughout the event.
Public affection is not something we're used to seeing in the Trump administration. Unlike the Vances, Donald and Melania Trump tend to keep their PDA at bay. In fact, Melania has seemed to refuse to hold the former president's hand on multiple occasions. In 2017, CBS Chicago captured video of the couple arriving at an airport, and as Donald tried to reach for the former model's hand, she swatted it away. The same thing seemed to happen in 2020, but this time it looked like Melania completely turned her body away to avoid holding Donald's hand. Clearly, one couple in the Trump administration is more affectionate than the other.
Usha Vance is devoted to J.D.'s political career
Melania Trump has taken a step back from political appearances since Donald Trump left office in 2020. On the first night of the 2024 Republican National Convention, and Donald's first public appearance since the assassination attempt, Melania was noticeably still missing. The former model has chosen to stay off the campaign trial as Donald attempts a return to the White House. A source even told People in 2023, "Melania is not now or hasn't recently taken part in her husband's political events. It is not comfortable for her." While this may cause strains in Donald and Melania's marriage, being a part of the political spotlight is certainly not a problem for Usha Vance.
From his primary elections to the latest nomination, Usha has been by J.D.'s side through every step of his political career. And not long after her husband was announced as the nominee, Usha even stepped back from the position she held at her law firm. The firm told ABC News, "Usha has informed us she has decided to leave the firm. Usha has been an excellent lawyer and colleague, and we thank her for her years of work and wish her the best in her future career." She didn't publicly address why she left, but the departure came on the heels of the big announcement. Usha is showing her dedication toward her husband's political aspirations and doesn't seem to shy away like Melania does with Donald.