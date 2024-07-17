JD And Usha Vance's Marriage Has Some Obvious Differences From Donald & Melania's

J.D. Vance may be Donald Trump's partner in crime in the 2024 presidential election, but the political figure's true partner is his wife, Usha Vance. Side by side, the Vance's marriage couldn't be more different than Donald and Melania Trump's marriage.

Ahead of the Republican National Convention, Donald shared his controversial pick for vice president on Truth Social. He wrote, "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio." J.D.'s life quickly came under the spotlight, including his marriage to Usha. According to The New York Times, J.D. and Usha first met while attending law school at Yale in the 2010's. The two hit it off, and the candidate for vice president even referred to Usha as his "Yale spirit guide." A year after graduating law school, the couple tied the knot in 2014. Since then, the pair has welcome three children into their lives.

Off the bat, you can probably tell there are some differences between the Vance's versus the Trump's marriage. Donald and Melania did not meet at law school, nor did they have more than one child together. Aside from these details, however, there are even more obvious differences between the two couples that we can't help but notice.