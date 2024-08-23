JD Vance's New Weird Haircut Makes Donald Trump's Combover Look Like A Work Of Art

Ever since Donald Trump proudly announced JD Vance as his vice presidential running mate for the 2024 election, Vance's life has been under a relentless spotlight. From Vance's alleged relations with couches (if you know, you know) to the debate over whether he's secretly wearing eyeliner or just blessed with enviably thick lashes every time the VP candidate steps foot in public, nothing is off-limits. The latest subject of ridicule is Vance's brand-new haircut which, according to some, looks like a barber's revenge.

It's worth noting that his beard has also made headlines, as apparently, Vance might be the first bearded vice president in over 90 years (sorry, Al Gore's post-office beard doesn't count). But with the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's latest 'do, he might also go down in history as the first veep to rock a haircut so tragic that it makes Trump's famous windswept combover seem as though it belongs on a GQ cover in comparison.

I know there are far more important things about J.D. Vance, but he needs a new barber—see the back of his head and his haircut! See around the .36 second mark in the awkward video of him today in a donut shop and in this screenshot. #Weird pic.twitter.com/RCcuVvB3gF — Philip Turner (@philipsturner) August 23, 2024

It all started when Vance was spotted buying donuts in Georgia, and no one cared about his flavor choices (though, for the record, he went for sprinkled, glazed, and cinnamon), nor the controversial politician's painfully awkward chat with the staff. Instead, all eyes were on his haircut — a shaggy-on-top, flat-in-the-back follicular disaster that looked like someone had just given up halfway through doing it. Intentional style or a botched job by a barber who clearly won't vote for him this November? You be the judge.