JD Vance's New Weird Haircut Makes Donald Trump's Combover Look Like A Work Of Art
Ever since Donald Trump proudly announced JD Vance as his vice presidential running mate for the 2024 election, Vance's life has been under a relentless spotlight. From Vance's alleged relations with couches (if you know, you know) to the debate over whether he's secretly wearing eyeliner or just blessed with enviably thick lashes every time the VP candidate steps foot in public, nothing is off-limits. The latest subject of ridicule is Vance's brand-new haircut which, according to some, looks like a barber's revenge.
It's worth noting that his beard has also made headlines, as apparently, Vance might be the first bearded vice president in over 90 years (sorry, Al Gore's post-office beard doesn't count). But with the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's latest 'do, he might also go down in history as the first veep to rock a haircut so tragic that it makes Trump's famous windswept combover seem as though it belongs on a GQ cover in comparison.
I know there are far more important things about J.D. Vance, but he needs a new barber—see the back of his head and his haircut! See around the .36 second mark in the awkward video of him today in a donut shop and in this screenshot. #Weird pic.twitter.com/RCcuVvB3gF
— Philip Turner (@philipsturner) August 23, 2024
It all started when Vance was spotted buying donuts in Georgia, and no one cared about his flavor choices (though, for the record, he went for sprinkled, glazed, and cinnamon), nor the controversial politician's painfully awkward chat with the staff. Instead, all eyes were on his haircut — a shaggy-on-top, flat-in-the-back follicular disaster that looked like someone had just given up halfway through doing it. Intentional style or a botched job by a barber who clearly won't vote for him this November? You be the judge.
People can't stop making fun of his new 'do
If JD Vance is aiming for the title of Worst Haircut in Politics, he's already won by a landslide. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, gleeful spectators couldn't resist going to town with quips about his new look, throwing punches left and right. "JD Vance, spotted in his natural habitat — rocking the dumbest 'Look, mommy, I can cut my hair!' haircut. A perfect match for his policies: half-baked, poorly executed, and laughably out of touch. He should keep it. I hope he's cursed with ugly haircuts for the rest of his life," wrote one user, with another joking, "I CANNOT look away from his haircut. The back looks like the Stooges got into a fight with a pair of clippers. And the best bit is that his staff obviously see this all the time AND SAY NOTHING."
Reddit didn't hold back either, with some users claiming that he looked like "Wrecking Ball" era Miley Cyrus, and others pointing out that the 'do is giving IT worker. "He looks like the guy at your job [that's] still doing IT helpdesk work in his 40s and likes to do motocross on the weekends and then tell you about it while plugging in your monitor for you," one wrote, while another asserted, "As a barber following the events loosely, this is in fact a hate crime against Vance. [I'm] here for it." Whether this haircut will hurt his campaign is anyone's guess, but none of this chatter will matter if Vance's BFF declares that he looks presidential. After all, Donald Trump did once say that his VP pick resembled a "young Abraham Lincoln." Go figure.