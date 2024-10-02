JD Vance's Strange Debate Behavior Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing (Yes, It Involves Eyeliner)

After Kamala Harris and Donald Trump went head-to-head on the debate stage, it was time for their running mates to battle it out on October 1. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz faced off against Ohio Sen. JD Vance in the one and only vice-presidential debate of the 2024 election. While both men had their moments, Vance stole the show — and not for the reasons you think. But yes, Vance's infamous "eyeliner" definitely made a comeback.

Moderated by Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan at CBS News' Studio 45 in New York, the 90-minute showdown touched on hot-button issues like abortion, immigration, and the economy. Both candidates held their ground, but Vance stuck out like a sore thumb. For starters, the man just couldn't stop talking despite the moderators' best efforts to get him to wrap it up. Then there were the side-eye-worthy statements that had to be embarrassingly fact-checked on the spot. He also had to backpedal — in a cringeworthy moment — on that time he called Trump "America's Hitler, admitting that he royally "screwed up" and "misspoke." Sure, JD!

But the real highlight — or lowlight — was Vance's unnerving, dead-eyed stare into the camera. Combine that with his heavy-handed "eyeliner," and viewers couldn't decide if they were watching a political debate or the trailer for a horror movie.