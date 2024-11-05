JD Vance Exposed Melania Trump's Thoughts On Politics In A Big Slip-Up
Weeks ahead of the 2024 presidential election, JD Vance let a detail about Melania Trump's stance on politics slip. However, let's just say we weren't exactly shocked by the revelation that the former model isn't a fan of her husband's political ambitions.
JD mentioned Melania's aversion to politics in a town hall engagement with Moms for America in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. During the meeting, JD joked about the first time his wife, Usha Vance, had a conversation with Donald Trump. At one point, Donald asked Usha how she felt about JD going into politics. Pointing to his wife's penchant for diplomacy, JD shared that Usha had told Donald she was happy to be of assistance to her husband where possible. Cue Donald's response: "Yeah, my wife hates it, too."
FWIW, Melania hasn't responded to JD's claims that her husband believes she hates the political scene, but she certainly has hinted at that being the case in the past. For one, she hasn't exactly had a major presence during Donald's campaign — and his excuse for her absence even prompted speculation about their suspicious marriage. On top of that, there was a ton of chatter about the fact that Donald brought Melania clone staffers to his September debate against Kamala Harris, perhaps in a move to make his wife's absence less obvious (it didn't). All in all, there have long been theories that Melania isn't particularly keen on another term as first lady — JD's revelation merely made that clearer to us all.
Melania has been a lot more vocal at the campaign's tail-end
Of course, it does bear mentioning that since the first assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Melania Trump has been more vocal in her support for her husband, appearing at the Republican National Convention and even doing TV interviews. Granted, said interviews haven't exactly been of the "Rah-rah" variety. In fact, in one conversation with Sean Hannity on Fox News, she explained that she wasn't particularly stressed thinking about the results. "I know, on the election day, it's all in the people's hands. People decide what they want for this country," she explained.
Back to Melania's surprising presence on the campaign trail right towards the end of it, she spoke to "Fox & Friends" about it and even answered questions about why she spoke at the controversial Madison Square Garden rally despite not speaking at other major events before then. Well, "answered" might be a bit of a stretch. Melania gushed instead over her love for New York City. She is pretty adept at keeping her mysterious political views to her chest, so we're not entirely surprised about that.
It does bear mentioning that Melania's 2024 eponymous memoir saw her make some very surprising revelations. For one, she shared that she was pro-choice. Speaking on "Fox & Friends," she didn't back down on that and said Donald had actually been aware of that right from the start of their relationship. Another interesting tidbit from Melania's autobiography? She'd also told Donald in no uncertain times that separation of family members at border entries was unacceptable and even visited a youth detention center to comfort some of the children affected. Perhaps Melania's gripe isn't with politics so much as with her husband's and JD Vance's policies.