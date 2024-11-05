JD Vance Exposed Melania Trump's Thoughts On Politics In A Big Slip-Up

Weeks ahead of the 2024 presidential election, JD Vance let a detail about Melania Trump's stance on politics slip. However, let's just say we weren't exactly shocked by the revelation that the former model isn't a fan of her husband's political ambitions.

JD mentioned Melania's aversion to politics in a town hall engagement with Moms for America in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. During the meeting, JD joked about the first time his wife, Usha Vance, had a conversation with Donald Trump. At one point, Donald asked Usha how she felt about JD going into politics. Pointing to his wife's penchant for diplomacy, JD shared that Usha had told Donald she was happy to be of assistance to her husband where possible. Cue Donald's response: "Yeah, my wife hates it, too."

FWIW, Melania hasn't responded to JD's claims that her husband believes she hates the political scene, but she certainly has hinted at that being the case in the past. For one, she hasn't exactly had a major presence during Donald's campaign — and his excuse for her absence even prompted speculation about their suspicious marriage. On top of that, there was a ton of chatter about the fact that Donald brought Melania clone staffers to his September debate against Kamala Harris, perhaps in a move to make his wife's absence less obvious (it didn't). All in all, there have long been theories that Melania isn't particularly keen on another term as first lady — JD's revelation merely made that clearer to us all.