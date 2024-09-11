Trump Brings Melania Clone Staffers To 2024 Debate In Desperate Attempt To Cover Her Absence

Why Melania Trump skipped the second presidential debate of the year is anyone's guess, but if we had to bet money on it, the former first lady is probably stepping even further away from the spotlight, forcing her husband's team to bring Melania's lookalikes instead. Throughout the 2024 presidential campaign, the former model has been increasingly picky about her public appearances, and the last big event she showed up for was the Republican National Convention in July, where Melania made headlines for not speaking. According to political commentator Megyn Kelly, though, it's not that she's rooting against The Donald. Rather, the former first lady simply doesn't enjoy being the center of attention.

"The implication is she doesn't like him. Well, if she doesn't like him, she had plenty of opportunity to divorce him and she didn't do it," Kelly reasoned during an appearance on "On Balance with Leland Vittert," thereby implying that the Trumps are still going strong regardless of naysayers (via News Nation). As Kelly elaborated, "She's not a political animal. She doesn't really want this. We've known that since she ran the first time." And when Melania does show her face, every appearance apparently speaks volumes. "I think her showing up here tonight is to say 'I'm with him. Don't second guess me.' But she's not really a public figure," Kelly added.

That said, Melania hasn't been entirely silent. In a move no one saw coming, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the shocking assassination attempt on Donald's life, while also sneakily plugging her upcoming memoir. "I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?" the former model speculated in a video, adding, "There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth."