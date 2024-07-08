All The Supposed Reasons Melania Trump Stepped Back From The Spotlight

Several of Donald Trump's family members have been actively campaigning for him since he announced his 2024 presidential bid in 2022, but his wife isn't one of them. While she was by his side during the announcement, Melania Trump has largely been absent from the campaign trail since. Her absence has drawn plenty of attention, but the former first lady has actually been keeping a low profile for longer than the reelection news. Melania has retreated from the public eye for varying reported reasons.

Many stem from her time in the White House. From feeling betrayed by aides who turned on the Trumps and released books about them to getting tired of competing with Ivanka Trump for the role of first lady, Melania had enough of life in the limelight. Donald's criminal trials didn't help, especially the case involving Stormy Daniels. She has been trying to distance herself from the scandals to preserve her privacy. But Melania has also had more clear reasons for stepping back from her public figure role.

The illness and subsequent loss of her mother in January 2024 required her attention in late 2023, causing her to miss Christmas and New Year's Eve festivities at Mar-a-Lago. But Donald has promised his wife will join him on the campaign trail. "Pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon. She's a private person," he said on "Meet the Press" in September 2023. She may be, but she is also said to have deeper motivations for avoiding the spotlight.