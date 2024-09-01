Kamala Harris' Unusual Relationship With Her Husband Doug's Ex-Wife

Since Kamala Harris took on the role of vice president, every detail of her personal life has been dissected, debated, and, of course, judged. Critics have had a field day picking apart her romantic history, and some can't resist speculating about her marriage to Doug Emhoff, zeroing in on what they perceive as weird. But perhaps the most head-scratching — and conversation-starting — relationship is the one Harris shares with Doug's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff. Unusual? Sure. But according to an expert, their close bond actually makes perfect sense.

Doug and Kerstin were married for 15 years, shared two kids, and divorced in 2008 after Doug confessed to having an extramarital affair. But they've eventually managed to move past the drama and become friends, with Kerstin even throwing her support behind Doug's marriage to Harris, admitting that he's a much-improved husband. "Of course he's a better husband, and that's great," she told Time. "That's how it should be." After Harris and Doug tied the knot, she and Kerstin became fast friends. Harris even jokes in her "The Truths We Hold" memoir, "We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional."

Dr. Patrick Wanis, behavior and relationship expert, creator of SRTT Therapy, and author of "Get Over Your Ex Now!", explains that while some folks might be suspicious of this friendship, seeing that women are often expected to be rivals, there's no sign of animosity here. Instead, it looks like Harris and Kerstin have genuine mutual respect, likely fueled by their shared love for the kids they co-parent, Cole and Ella.