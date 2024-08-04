Weird Things Everyone Ignores About Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff's Marriage

Since being sworn in as vice president in January 2021, Kamala Harris has been under intense scrutiny. However, that ramped up considerably when she threw her hat into the presidential ring following Joe Biden's election dropout. Every aspect of her life is being analyzed, including Harris' relationship with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Emhoff made history as the first-ever second gentleman and Jewish spouse of a president or vice president. Given the nature of the milestones and the malevolence of the 2024 presidential race, it's hardly surprising the alt-right seized on them as weaponry. The couple has been hit with a barrage of racist, sexist, misogynistic, and antisemitic slurs and memes. Emhoff has also been ridiculed for being married to a powerful woman. Still, he is determined to tackle the rising hatred toward the Jewish community, no matter the toll it takes. "There are some days I don't want to do it because it's too hard," Emhoff told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in January 2024. "I'm too beat up about it. But my wife, the vice president, has been so supportive, pushing me out there to continue to use my voice and this microphone to push back on the hate, the vitriol of what's going on."

When you scrape under the surface, there are some strange things about their marriage — although none relate to the attacks they're subjected to. We're looking at the unconventional aspects of Harris and Emhoff's marriage.