What Kamala Harris's Stepchildren Ella And Cole Emhoff Really Do For A Living

Kamala Harris has no biological children, but she doesn't consider herself to be childless. After Harris met Doug Emhoff in 2013, she welcomed his then-teenagers into her life. Doug's children, Cole and Ella Emhoff, are now adults leading successful careers in the entertainment and fashion industries. But their relationship with their stepmother was positive from the beginning. After meeting her, Doug's children gave Harris an adorable nickname: Momala. They've been close ever since.

When Harris' reproductive decisions became a talking point during the 2024 presidential campaign, her stepchildren stood up for her. In a resurfaced clip from 2021 shared on X, J.D. Vance questioned Harris' values because she never gave birth. "We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies," Donald Trump's vice presidential nominee said on Tucker Carlson's former Fox News show, citing the vice president, Pete Buttigieg, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as examples.

Ella was quick to defend her. "How can you be 'childless' when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?" she shared in a July 2024 Instagram Story (via NBC News). She also included a media statement released by her mother, film producer Kerstin Emhoff, in which she highlighted Harris' role in her children's lives. "Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present," Kerstin said. But beyond her affection for her Momala, Ella also has her to thank for part of her career.