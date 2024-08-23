Why Kamala Harris' Critics Can't Stop Talking About Her Romantic Past

Taylor Swift and Kamala Harris share one thing in common, and no, it's not what you think. Sure, the "Miss Americana" singer baked cookies with Harris' name on them when she ran for vice president in 2020, but as of this writing, she hasn't dished out any support for Harris in the 2024 presidential race. The real common thread? Both women frequently find their love lives splashed across headlines, whether they want that attention or not.

Granted, Harris's dating resume isn't as colorful as Swift's, having had only two exes — at least of public knowledge. Since 2014, she has been married to entertainment attorney and Georgetown Law professor Doug Emhoff, whom she met on a blind date a year prior. And apart from Emhoff's scandalous admission that he cheated on his former wife, their relationship has been pretty scandal-free and filled with mutual admiration. "She's an amazing wife, loving to me. She focuses on me as much as I focus on her. Maybe I'm a little more public about it," Emhoff told People of Harris. And Harris herself? She's equally as gushy, telling the outlet, "I love my husband. I love our marriage."

Still, Harris' critics love to drag her love life through the mud, especially her past with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. According to her harshest critics, her political ascent is all thanks to Brown's doing, conveniently ignoring her actual qualifications and hard work.