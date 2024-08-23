Why Kamala Harris' Critics Can't Stop Talking About Her Romantic Past
Taylor Swift and Kamala Harris share one thing in common, and no, it's not what you think. Sure, the "Miss Americana" singer baked cookies with Harris' name on them when she ran for vice president in 2020, but as of this writing, she hasn't dished out any support for Harris in the 2024 presidential race. The real common thread? Both women frequently find their love lives splashed across headlines, whether they want that attention or not.
Granted, Harris's dating resume isn't as colorful as Swift's, having had only two exes — at least of public knowledge. Since 2014, she has been married to entertainment attorney and Georgetown Law professor Doug Emhoff, whom she met on a blind date a year prior. And apart from Emhoff's scandalous admission that he cheated on his former wife, their relationship has been pretty scandal-free and filled with mutual admiration. "She's an amazing wife, loving to me. She focuses on me as much as I focus on her. Maybe I'm a little more public about it," Emhoff told People of Harris. And Harris herself? She's equally as gushy, telling the outlet, "I love my husband. I love our marriage."
Still, Harris' critics love to drag her love life through the mud, especially her past with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. According to her harshest critics, her political ascent is all thanks to Brown's doing, conveniently ignoring her actual qualifications and hard work.
She was accused of 'sleeping her way' to the top
Now, what do Megyn Kelly and Tomi Lahren have in common? Aside from their long blonde locks and getting paid to yap on national television, both love to accuse Kamala Harris of "sleeping her way" up the political ladder. In the '90s, Harris dated Willie Brown for about a year, and during that time, Brown appointed her to two positions: a 6-month gig on the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and a role in the Medical Assistance Commission, which lasted until 1998 and came with a cushy $99,000 paycheck, according to SF Weekly.
Harris hasn't denied the relationship, but her critics are quick to spin it as her leveraging romance for career gains. Kelly threw shade on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "She actually did sleep her way into and upwards in California politics and most women (and men) may learn that and see it for what it is: evidence of an unqualified political aspirant getting ahead based on smthg other than merit." Lahren, too, questioned Harris. "Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown?" she tweeted.
Butt Brown himself defended his decisions in an op-ed for the San Francisco Chronicle, saying he wasn't biased towards Harris, as he also boosted plenty of political careers. "I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians," he said. Plus, Harris made it clear she owed him nothing: "The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I "so much as jaywalked" while she was D.A."
Harris said she worked hard for her political achievements
While Kamala Harris hasn't directly addressed critics who suggest she slept her way to the top, she has made it clear that getting handed appointments didn't mean she sat back and coasted. It was actually the opposite, with the vice president saying that she rolled up her sleeves and got down to business.
"These jobs were created before I was born," Harris shared with SF Weekly. "Whether you agree or disagree with the system, I did the work. I worked hard to keep St. Luke's Hospital [in the Mission] open. I brought a level of life knowledge and common sense to the jobs. I mean, if you were asked to be on a board that regulated medical care, would you say no?"
Confident in her abilities, Harris believes her political position is well-earned. Fortunately, Doug Emhoff says she's learned to tune out the critics."She's the toughest person out there. She's so tough. It just bounces right off of her," he told CBS News, noting that his wife understands that criticism, constructive or otherwise, is part of what she signed up for. "I'm her husband. Nobody wants to see anyone they love criticized or attacked. But that said, she's vice president of the United States, so this all comes with the territory."