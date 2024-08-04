Why Doug Emhoff's Scandalous Cheating Admission Isn't The Win Donald Trump Might Think It Is

Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, recently admitted to cheating, and it has MAGA supporters foaming at the mouth. However, taking into account Donald Trump's many cheating scandals, it isn't really the winning ammo that his supporters believe it to be. Still, in 2024 politics, never let reality get in the way of a good attack strategy.

Given that Trump is the Evangelical top pick, you'd think his base would know the Bible. But it seems they were absent from Sunday school when John 8:7-11 was taught: "He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone." Because Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels and the infamous Billy Bush leaked "grab 'em by the p***y" tape, among other reputed transgressions, should be enough alone to silence his attack dogs. Not so, though, as X, formerly Twitter, blew up with vitriolic condemnation of Emhoff. Many were quick to school the detractors, though.

"If you're scandalized by Doug Emhoff's affair in his first marriage, wait till I tell you about Donald Trump," George Takei posted. "Republicans are now claiming that Doug Emhoff cheated on his first wife 16 years ago and are using it to attack Harris. Imagine if he cheated on 2 wives, one with an adult entertainer while his wife was pregnant and got convicted of 34 felonies from it," Brian Krassenstein wrote. "Probably an unpopular take, but whatever: Adultery is obviously immoral but this isn't a story. Doug Emhoff is not running for office. This is just irrelevant gossip," Billy Binion chimed in.