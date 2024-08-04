Why Doug Emhoff's Scandalous Cheating Admission Isn't The Win Donald Trump Might Think It Is
Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, recently admitted to cheating, and it has MAGA supporters foaming at the mouth. However, taking into account Donald Trump's many cheating scandals, it isn't really the winning ammo that his supporters believe it to be. Still, in 2024 politics, never let reality get in the way of a good attack strategy.
Given that Trump is the Evangelical top pick, you'd think his base would know the Bible. But it seems they were absent from Sunday school when John 8:7-11 was taught: "He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone." Because Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels and the infamous Billy Bush leaked "grab 'em by the p***y" tape, among other reputed transgressions, should be enough alone to silence his attack dogs. Not so, though, as X, formerly Twitter, blew up with vitriolic condemnation of Emhoff. Many were quick to school the detractors, though.
"If you're scandalized by Doug Emhoff's affair in his first marriage, wait till I tell you about Donald Trump," George Takei posted. "Republicans are now claiming that Doug Emhoff cheated on his first wife 16 years ago and are using it to attack Harris. Imagine if he cheated on 2 wives, one with an adult entertainer while his wife was pregnant and got convicted of 34 felonies from it," Brian Krassenstein wrote. "Probably an unpopular take, but whatever: Adultery is obviously immoral but this isn't a story. Doug Emhoff is not running for office. This is just irrelevant gossip," Billy Binion chimed in.
MAGA attacks fall flat
The Daily Mail broke the news of Doug Emhoff's affair, reporting that he cheated on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, with their children's nanny, who also taught at their school. According to the tabloid, Najen Naylor became pregnant by Doug but purportedly chose to have an abortion. According to the outlet, the report is said to have alarmed Kamala Harris' campaign. However, it was more of a case of keeping calm and carrying on.
"During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," Doug said in a statement to CNN. An insider said that Joe Biden was made aware of the affair — which ended a long time before Doug met Harris — during her VP vetting process.
But MAGA supporters still expressed outrage. However, given Donald Trump's colorful history, they were left grasping at straws. "#DougEmhoff (The #SecondGentleman) having an affair is no big thing. On the other hand, being stupid enough to get the nanny pregnant is something else. Unbelievable. Emhoff and the @VP would seem to be the perfect match," one wrote. Meanwhile, Fox News attempted to use the Democrats' new attack line against them. "WEIRD BEHAVIOR: Second gentleman Doug Emhoff admits that he and his first wife 'went through some tough times on account of my actions,'" it posted.