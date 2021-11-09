Doug Emhoff's Ex-Wife Explains Why He's A Better Husband To Kamala Harris

When did you first fall a little in love with Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris's husband? Was it when he leaped on stage to defend her against an aggressive protestor in 2019? When he adorably read "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" to preschoolers? Or has his continued support of his wife, from her initial campaign run to her current role as vice president, always given you butterflies? Some might say Emhoff has set a new standard for husbands everywhere.

Of course, Emhoff isn't exactly new to the marriage game. In fact, the former entertainment lawyer was married to film producer Kerstin Emhoff for 16 years, before splitting up in 2008, per Today. The ex-couple share two grown-up kids: son Cole, and fashion model daughter, Ella.

So, how does the family feel about Emhoff moving on with such a high-profile figure? And has he always been such a seemingly stellar partner? As it turns out, his ex-wife has some opinions on the matter.