Melania Trump's Mysterious Political Views, Explained

Ahead of Donald Trump's 2016 electoral victory, Melania Trump warned that the public shouldn't expect her to be his puppet. "Nobody controls me," she told GQ that year. When her husband decided to run for office, Melania supported his decision but made it clear it would have no bearing on who she was. "I chose not to go into politics and policy," she said. "Those policies are my husband's job." Ahead of the 2024 general election, she proved she was indeed her own person with her own political views.

In her eponymous memoir "Melania," which was released on October 8, 2024, just weeks before Donald and Kamala Harris faced off at the polls, the former first lady shared her views on hot-button topics, including abortion and immigration. Her revelations are surprising not only because they go against some of the most fiercely defended stances by the GOP, but also because she is known for her elusiveness. Melania's absence from the campaign trail has sparked intrigue and theories about Melania and Donald's marriage.

Her preference for privacy has raised curiosity about her desire to give insight into her political differences with Donald now. As those who know her have argued, Melania's decisions are often hard to read. "She'll never tip her hand; she'll always leave you guessing," her former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff wrote in a May 2024 essay for the Daily Beast. That may be true, but this is the biggest insight she has offered into her political views.