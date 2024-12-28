The Trendy Men's Hairdo We Think Barron Trump Should Rock In 2025
There is nothing more iconic than a Trump man's haircut, as evidenced by the waves caused when Donald Trump recently appeared to have given his trademark combover a disastrously sleek new look. So with 2024 being Barron Trump's most talked about year, and the head of the Trump family signaling that it could be time to switch up hairstyles, we wanted to come up with a trendy new hairdo for Barron to lay claim to for the coming year.
To do so, we spoke with expert hair stylist Amber Renee, who gave us an exclusive take on what fresh cut would be best for Barron. Renee said, "If I could give Barron any trendy cut, I'd suggest a modern pompadour. This style would add some edge and sophistication to his look, and the versatility of the pompadour would allow him to style it in many different ways."
Renee explained her choice by saying, "For someone like Barron Trump, who's constantly in the spotlight, I'd recommend a trendy haircut that exudes cool teen vibes while maintaining a touch of formality." And while Barron may be busy with his surprising first year at NYU, it would make sense for Melania's big-time mama's boy to quaff his head with something that is both stylish and speaks to the fact that he might need to be photographed next to his dad at the White House.
Barron Trump should go classic over trendy when it comes to his hair
The Trump family has always been more conservative when it comes to dressing; just try to think of the last time we saw Donald Trump not in a suit or golf attire. But with Donald's recent change from swoop to short, we wondered if Barron might benefit from the wildly popular Gen Z hairstyle of the "TikTok" or "broccoli" cut, which GQ described as having short sides and longer, textured hair that oftentimes requires a perm and sits on top of the head, giving the curly hairdo its eponymous "broccoli" look.
But ever the expert, Renee cautioned against it, saying, "As for the broccoli cut, I think it's a bit too bold for Barron's style. While it's always fun to try out new and adventurous hairstyles, the broccoli cut might be a bit too much for someone who tends to keep things simple and classic." This makes us wonder if maybe Donald should've consulted Renee before making his own dramatic hair change. Renee also explained how a classic look is oftentimes more suitable than chasing trends. "The benefit of opting for more classic hairstyles over trendy ones is that they're often timeless and versatile," she said. "Classic hairstyles tend to be easier to maintain and can be styled in many different ways to suit different occasions."
Barron won't have any shortage of occasions to attend with his father returning to the White House for the next four years. "For someone like Barron, who's often in formal settings, a classic hairstyle can be a safe and stylish choice," Renee said. And who knows? A new hairdo might be all Barron needs to find a new girlfriend in 2025.