The Trendy Men's Hairdo We Think Barron Trump Should Rock In 2025

There is nothing more iconic than a Trump man's haircut, as evidenced by the waves caused when Donald Trump recently appeared to have given his trademark combover a disastrously sleek new look. So with 2024 being Barron Trump's most talked about year, and the head of the Trump family signaling that it could be time to switch up hairstyles, we wanted to come up with a trendy new hairdo for Barron to lay claim to for the coming year.

To do so, we spoke with expert hair stylist Amber Renee, who gave us an exclusive take on what fresh cut would be best for Barron. Renee said, "If I could give Barron any trendy cut, I'd suggest a modern pompadour. This style would add some edge and sophistication to his look, and the versatility of the pompadour would allow him to style it in many different ways."

Renee explained her choice by saying, "For someone like Barron Trump, who's constantly in the spotlight, I'd recommend a trendy haircut that exudes cool teen vibes while maintaining a touch of formality." And while Barron may be busy with his surprising first year at NYU, it would make sense for Melania's big-time mama's boy to quaff his head with something that is both stylish and speaks to the fact that he might need to be photographed next to his dad at the White House.