Will Barron Trump Get A Girlfriend In 2025? Matchmaker Picks His Ideal Prospect
Barron Trump isn't the little kid awkwardly waving in the background anymore — he's all grown up and making his mark at NYU. Sure, his dad, Donald Trump, might've let it slip that he's still a mama's boy, but the youngest Trump is officially old enough to date. And now that he's reportedly single after splitting with his rumored ex-girlfriend, Barron is free to dive headfirst into the college dating scene. According to a matchmaker, it might not take long for someone to snatch up the 6-foot-7-inch Trump heir.
"When it comes to Barron Trump finding a relationship in 2025, I think the chances of him finding someone special to date are very good. He is in college after all, and that's your best dating pool," Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, exclusively told Nicki Swift in an interview. "As Barron gets out of the bubble and starts to find some independence, he is going to have some love interests. I think his father's second term won't have a positive impact on his social life though because he might be a little too protected by the Secret Service since his Dad is currently in office as of January." The problem, though, is that he's a Trump, and we all know that comes with baggage. Trombetti warns that some might cozy up to Barron for the clout, while the constant spotlight could turn him off from dating altogether. Even his older brother, Eric, commented about his dating life, saying he's the "most watched bachelor in the world right now."
Still, the odds are in his favor. Trombetti even hints that Barron's future fling could be another nepo baby.
He could bode well with a fellow nepo baby
If Barron Trump's going to date, why not keep it in the nepo baby gene pool? No one understands the strange world of famous last names quite like another kid who grew up dodging paparazzi at brunch. Matchmaker Susan Trombetti already has a few names in mind – assuming Barron's open to dating someone with a similarly well-connected family.
"Suri Cruise could be a good fit. She knows how to live in the limelight and keep everything on the down low. She is the child of two celebs, so she knows a thing or two about staying out of the gossip rags," Trombetti exclusively told Nicki Swift. "He needs someone like that, and Violet Affleck strikes me as another good one. Her mother is such a good person, and you would assume the apple doesn't fall far from the tree."
Trombetti points out that nepo babies come pre-trained in handling fame, much like Barron. "Kids of celebs or young celebs know the tabloid game and how to navigate it. That would always be good," she added — even likened it to Prince William and Kate Middleton's early days. "Think of Kate Middleton at school dating William: she was discreet and never uttered a word. He needs someone like that which is hard to come by and rare." Other names on Trombetti's shortlist include Apple Martin, who has plenty of experience with the spotlight, and even Sunday Urban, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter. Though, as Trombetti points out, Sunday's only 16, so she's not exactly in the running just yet.
But he'll most likely get a girlfriend who's similar to his mom
If Barron Trump doesn't land a fellow nepo baby, odds are he'll look for someone who reminds him of the most important woman in his life — Melania Trump. According to Susan Trombetti, it's not far-fetched to imagine Barron seeking someone with the same qualities as Melania.
"Barron's perfect match will be much like his Mom: beautiful with a quiet, steady, and supportive presence. Boys usually go for someone like their Mom," Trombetti exclusively told Nicki Swift, noting that when it comes to marriage, it could be a whole different story. "Who he marries and who he dates could be two different things though. As a matchmaker, I could see more of a match for the family when he marries much the same way that Ivanka or Tiffany has. As a kid that's dating, I see someone that's bubbly, pretty, discreet, and fun. He needs that since he is a quiet young man."
And being the mama's boy that he is, Barron will likely lean on Melania for advice when navigating the dating scene. "Melania, although fiercely protective, will be a good source for dating advice. Also, I am sure she has taught him how to be respectful of women," Trombetti noted. " Having such a lovely and caring mother will bode well for his future relationships. Someone that is good to their mother will be good to you as well." But if Melania doesn't approve of his girlfriends? Well, that's game over. "Be careful though because if Melania doesn't like them, that will probably seal their fate," said Trombetti. "I am sure he values her opinion much like Donald."