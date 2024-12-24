Will Barron Trump Get A Girlfriend In 2025? Matchmaker Picks His Ideal Prospect

Barron Trump isn't the little kid awkwardly waving in the background anymore — he's all grown up and making his mark at NYU. Sure, his dad, Donald Trump, might've let it slip that he's still a mama's boy, but the youngest Trump is officially old enough to date. And now that he's reportedly single after splitting with his rumored ex-girlfriend, Barron is free to dive headfirst into the college dating scene. According to a matchmaker, it might not take long for someone to snatch up the 6-foot-7-inch Trump heir.

"When it comes to Barron Trump finding a relationship in 2025, I think the chances of him finding someone special to date are very good. He is in college after all, and that's your best dating pool," Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, exclusively told Nicki Swift in an interview. "As Barron gets out of the bubble and starts to find some independence, he is going to have some love interests. I think his father's second term won't have a positive impact on his social life though because he might be a little too protected by the Secret Service since his Dad is currently in office as of January." The problem, though, is that he's a Trump, and we all know that comes with baggage. Trombetti warns that some might cozy up to Barron for the clout, while the constant spotlight could turn him off from dating altogether. Even his older brother, Eric, commented about his dating life, saying he's the "most watched bachelor in the world right now."

Still, the odds are in his favor. Trombetti even hints that Barron's future fling could be another nepo baby.