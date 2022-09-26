Gwyneth Paltrow's Reaction To Daughter Apple Starting College Is Just What You'd Expect

Apple Martin has left the nest and embarked upon the next chapter of her life as a college student. In an interview on "CBS This Morning," Gwyneth Paltrow didn't share any details about her 18-year-old daughter's choice of university or field of study, but she did say of the milestone, "I know this sounds nuts, but it feels almost as profound as giving birth."

For the record, Apple's birth wasn't just "profound" — it was also an incredibly harrowing ordeal. Paltrow told ABC News that she experienced an unnamed emergency during her 70-hour labor. "It was a traumatic experience. I won't lie," she said. But for the new mom, meeting her daughter made it all worthwhile. "I came out of it thinking, 'Well, I would have amputated my legs for her.' So that [labor] was nothing," she said.

These days, Paltrow seems to be thinking a lot about Apple's future and who she has become. As far as her interests are concerned, she told People that Apple is a pro at doing makeup and loves fashion. "I'm just like, 'What is this child here to do?" Paltrow said on the "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast. "She's so bright and so funny." And in March, Paltrow took to Instagram to praise Apple for shaping her into the person she is now. "This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet," she wrote.