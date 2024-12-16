The Stunning Transformation Of Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughters are growing up fast, and Sunday Rose (born in 2008) and Faith Margaret (born in 2010) are likely two celebrity kids you've never heard about. Indeed, following Sunday Rose's birth, Kidman told Parade she was adamant about keeping her baby away from fame. "People say, 'Oh, it would be so much easier if you'd just let them get a photo of her,' and I can't," she confessed. Noting that her view might change with time, she added, "For now, I'm still keeping her in a bubble."
The Oscar winner has kept true to her word, and now that her daughters are all grown up, they're starting to enter the spotlight. Both Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret have already had several small acting roles opposite their mother — just don't expect Sunday Rose to become a full-blown actor. Rather, Kidman and Urban's eldest child is focusing on a myriad of other passions, including fashion and work behind the camera. Judging by how much she's already accomplished; we think she's one celebrity kid who'll be a big star one day. Here's your look inside the stunning transformation of Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban.
Sunday Rose was born a perfect mix of her parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in Australia back in June 2006 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, shortly after. It marked the first and only pregnancy for the actor who has two adopted children with Tom Cruise and a younger daughter with Urban, who arrived via surrogate.
After announcing her pregnancy in January 2008, Kidman spoke candidly about the experience, telling Access Hollywood (via People), "I've had severe morning sickness." Even so, when Sunday Rose was born in Nashville, Tennessee that July, the new mama experienced nothing but joy. "We feel immensely blessed and grateful to be given this beautiful baby girl," the couple told People. "She's an absolute delight."
Initially, the pair did their best to keep Sunday Rose out of the spotlight, although Urban did offer a small clue about her looks in 2010. "I think she's a combination of both of us so far, but she got my wife's legs, which is very lucky for her," the singer told People ahead of his daughter's second birthday. He then quipped, "She sure didn't deserve mine." Years later, Kidman told 60 Minutes Australia how her now 10-year-old had changed. "Sunday had red hair, and then it went blonde," she shared. "Sunday is very much her dad."
She had wide-ranging career dreams as a child
With two famous parents, it would be no surprise for a young Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban to show an interest in acting or music, but that wasn't the case. Speaking with Hello! in 2015, the Oscar winner revealed that a 6-year-old Sunday Rose and her younger sister, 4-year-old Faith Margaret, weren't exactly planning to follow in her footsteps. "I think they would actually run the other way," she mused. "They're like, 'Nope, we're not interested.'" Instead, she told the mag that Sunday Rose had very different career aspirations. "Sunday wants to be a vet right now, and a party planner," she said. "Then she says she wants to be a stay-at-home mom and have eight children."
Interestingly, Sunday Rose's aversion to acting began fading away in later years. At 9, she was cast in her school play, and at 11, she made her TV debut alongside her younger sister with a cameo in "Big Little Lies." As Kidman told You magazine (via Hello!), she wanted her daughters to be a part of the show as a bonding experience. "It's given them a stronger understanding of what I do, it's made us all closer," she explained. And it seems they enjoyed it because just months later, both girls had their first big screen role in "The Angry Birds Movie 2."
As a kid, she wasn't impressed by her parents' fame
Not only was Sunday Rose reluctant to follow in her parents' career footsteps, but she also kept her mom and dad humble by showing a complete lack of interest in their fame. That was especially true when it came to dad Keith Urban's music career. Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel in 2014, Nicole Kidman revealed just how outspoken — and honest — a six-year-old Sunday Rose had become. "My oldest daughter says, 'I don't want to go and watch daddy play,'" the actor told Kimmel, per MailOnline. "I'm like, 'Sunday, at least act a little enthusiastic!'"
The following year, Sunday Rose showed the same sass towards her mother's profession when Kidman signed on for "Paddington." Asked why she accepted the role, Kidman told Yahoo!, "I wanted them to be excited about something because mostly they're completely disinterested." And while her girls were thrilled about the finished film, the same couldn't be said about their on-set visit. "They're far more interested in their Lego or what's going on at school or their friends," Kidman continued. "There's only a certain amount of interest and then they're like, 'OK, we're done.'"
A tween Sunday Rose became passionate about directing
In addition to making the occasional cameo in one of her mother's projects, Sunday Rose has found her own film-centric passion. At just 12 years old, she began directing and shooting mini movies at home and fell in love with them. "My oldest wants to be a filmmaker and she makes films every weekend," Nicole Kidman told news.com.au in 2020. She also revealed just how serious her daughter is about her newfound focus. "Actually, I got fired last weekend," the Oscar winner admitted, noting that Sunday Rose is also hesitant about casting her younger sister in her DIY flicks.
That same year, proud papa Keith Urban also spoke about Sunday Rose's love of movies and shared just how supportive he and Kidman have been. "We even had this guy come over and teach them some editing, basic editing classes," he told Kix Brooks. "So she can put things together and cut the scene there and add it there and put some music under it." Calling her a natural-born storyteller, Urban gushed, "We'd both love for her to be a director." As he so aptly pointed out, Hollywood could surely use her. "Some more female directors wouldn't go astray," he mused.
She didn't walk a red carpet until she was 15
Despite her parent's astronomical fame, Sunday Rose didn't make her red carpet debut until she was 15 years old. After years of staying under the radar, the teen and her sister, 13-year-old Faith Margaret, stepped into the spotlight with their parents for the first time in April 2024. Mama Nicole Kidman was being honored at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood, and the family decided it was the right time for the girls to make their first major appearance. While delivering her acceptance speech, Kidman underscored how major the moment really was, telling the audience, "My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night."
She also thanked them for always being there for her and told People, "They're very, very supportive and incredibly loving." However, she again pointed out how her girls aren't easily impressed by her achievements. "There's a party afterwards and they're like, 'Oh, there's a party?'" she shared. "That's what they're excited about!"
Despite her youth, Sunday Rose likes to give her mom advice
Nicole Kidman set the "Big Little Lies" fandom into a tizzy in November 2023 when she confidently told fans at a Q&A event, per Vulture, "We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI." While the third season wasn't actually confirmed at the time, it set a lot of things in motion, leading to an eventual green light. However, it turns out that happy fans should actually be sending thank you's to Sunday Rose and not her mom.
Speaking with Australian Vogue in 2024, Kidman revealed that she had watched the first two seasons with a 15-year-old Sunday Rose, who was quick to push her to keep the show going. "She was like, 'No, there's no more discussion, the third series has to happen,'" Kidman recalled of her daughter's advice. As she told the mag, that push from her teenage daughter was just what she needed to hear as Sunday Rose chastised her, "I'm sick of the talk. Sick of circling it. Just get it done."
She made her fashion runway debut as a young teen
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban showed off her grownup looks and her model walk in October 2024 when she was invited to make her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week. The 16-year-old was selected to hit the catwalk for Prada's Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2025 show alongside Hollywood heavy hitters like Hilary Swank and Willem Dafoe. But she didn't just participate — she actually opened the event, wearing a white dress paired with gray leg warmers and black open-toed heels. Speaking with Vogue prior to the show, Sunday Rose admitted to feeling stressed but shared, "I've been wanting to do this for so long, so when the offer came through it was really exciting."
The teen actually had her first taste of high fashion earlier in the year when Nicole Kidman took her to the Balenciaga presentation ahead of her 16th birthday. "I told her when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show," Kidman explained to Vogue Australia in 2024. "She's wanted to go for a long time." However, the actor was adamant not to make the jet-set life the norm for her daughter. "That was her foray into it and that was it," she mused. "I'm like, 'No, no more.'"
Sunday Rose's unique accent got everyone talking when she was 16
When Sunday Rose made her fashion week debut in October 2024, it wasn't her outfit that got everyone talking. Rather, people couldn't get over how unique her accent was. The 16-year-old spoke briefly with Vogue backstage, and the video's comment section was soon filled with folks gushing about the unusual blend of Southern twang and Australian drawl. "I've never heard that particular combination," went one TikTok comment while another gushed, "OK, the Tennessee Aussie hybrid accent is the cutest thing I have ever heard."
Nicole Kidman has actually addressed Sunday Rose's speech several times over the years, starting in 2013. As she told Ellen (via Us Weekly), her four-year-old daughter already had a mix of Australian and Southern accents, which was cute but not necessarily easy on the ears. "My mama always says, 'I can't understand her,'" the actor quipped. Speaking with People in 2016, she shared a similar sentiment, noting that while both Sunday Rose and her sister were born in Nashville, they've also picked up some of her pronunciations. "They have a southern drawl [and] they have some Aussie," she told the mag. "They have an unusual mix — they're hybrids."