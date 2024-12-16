The Stunning Transformation Of Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in Australia back in June 2006 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, shortly after. It marked the first and only pregnancy for the actor who has two adopted children with Tom Cruise and a younger daughter with Urban, who arrived via surrogate.

After announcing her pregnancy in January 2008, Kidman spoke candidly about the experience, telling Access Hollywood (via People), "I've had severe morning sickness." Even so, when Sunday Rose was born in Nashville, Tennessee that July, the new mama experienced nothing but joy. "We feel immensely blessed and grateful to be given this beautiful baby girl," the couple told People. "She's an absolute delight."

Initially, the pair did their best to keep Sunday Rose out of the spotlight, although Urban did offer a small clue about her looks in 2010. "I think she's a combination of both of us so far, but she got my wife's legs, which is very lucky for her," the singer told People ahead of his daughter's second birthday. He then quipped, "She sure didn't deserve mine." Years later, Kidman told 60 Minutes Australia how her now 10-year-old had changed. "Sunday had red hair, and then it went blonde," she shared. "Sunday is very much her dad."