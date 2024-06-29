Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman's Daughters Are Growing Up So Fast

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have spent years making memories in Nashville, where they keep a low profile. After the 2008 birth of their first daughter, Sunday Rose, Kidman told Parade that she went into mama bear mode. That protective instinct is why the "Big Little Lies" star refused to give in to pressure to release a picture of her baby girl. "For now, I'm still keeping her in a bubble," she said.

Perhaps the Oscar winner became uneasy about her daughter being exposed to the spotlight after witnessing the media furor that erupted after Suri Cruise's birth. Kidman had already endured the stress of her messy divorce from Tom Cruise playing out in the public arena, and her ex's decision to release photos of Suri didn't prevent his daughter from becoming a top paparazzi target. There are also signs that Suri might resent her celebrity life, so Kidman probably doesn't regret her decision.

Kidman's first pregnancy was a happy surprise, but her elation was a bit tempered by some sobering thoughts. "It's very bittersweet. Because, at 41, I think, 'I want to see her 21st birthday, and I want to see her get married,'" she said. Kidman was forced to confront her mortality in a profound way again when she and Urban welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret, via gestational carrier in 2010. Over time, the couple became a little less protective of their girls, allowing fans to watch them grow up and become beguiled by their parents' world.