Why You Rarely See Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella

While most of the chatter surrounding Tom Cruise's kids tends to focus on his daughter with Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise, he shares another daughter with Nicole Kidman. However, that she's not usually spoken about isn't much of a surprise. That's because, despite having two very famous parents, Isabella Kidman Cruise is known to keep to herself.

Perhaps the greatest indicator that Isabella chooses to stay out of the spotlight is a comment her mother-in-law made to Daily Mail back in 2016. Though Isabella agreed to speak with the outlet about her wedding to husband Max Parker, her husband's mom mused to the outlet that the bride had wanted everything to be as under the radar as possible. Speaking of the celebrity lifestyle she'd grown up in, Beverly Parker pointed out, "That is what she's getting away from." It's not exactly shocking, then, that neither of Isabella's parents was in attendance (though Tom's absence was chalked up to his tight schedule rather than trying to keep things quiet). That said, even the Parkers skipped the ceremony for fear that people who knew them would put two and two together.

Wanting to keep her wedding away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi certainly makes sense. After all, no bride wants to risk being photographed from an unflattering angle on her big day. However, Isabella's aversion to fame goes way beyond her wedding day.